Law Library’S “Pro Se Basics” Series Introduces Free Legal Info Resources Online

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Pro Se Basics” online demonstrations of the informational legal resources that are available to the public at the Fort Bend County Law Library. These programs will be virtual sessions livestreamed via Webex; they will NOT be in person.

The introductory classes will take place on Tuesdays January 5, 12, 19, and 26, from 10:00 to 11:00 am.

The classes will introduce important procedural information for self-represented litigants who wish to begin their legal research, represent themselves in court, or seek resources for their Family Law or Probate issues. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.

The material that will be discussed is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney. Librarians cannot provide legal advice or recommend specific forms.

The January schedule is as follows:

· January 5 – “Family Law 102.” This class will provide a more in-depth exploration of family-law databases and digital resources. Those viewing this session will also learn how to find paperwork post the petition phase.

· January 12 – “Advanced Legal Research.” This class covers search strategies using the libraries’ databases. Learn how to use Boolean operators, natural language, and special characters to narrow searches. In addition, the class will demonstrate how to begin a simple search and how to narrow searches.

· January 19 – “Courthouse 101.” Self-represented litigants will get a basic introduction to the legal system. Learn about the difference between civil and criminal cases, the basic parts of a legal document, the different types of legal documents, and where to file legal documents. Gain a better understanding of the differences between district courts, county courts, and justice of the peace courts, learn how they interact with each other, and how individuals might be involved with the courts.

· January 26 — “Courthouse 102.” This class covers the introduction to civil litigation after the answer phase, including discovery, trial, and post-trial. Learn about resources that can be used to address these issues, and become aware of various problems that could arise.

The series will continue in February.