Houston Methodist West Hospital Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Houston Methodist West Hospital opened its doors on December 17, 2010 with a goal of providing leading medicine to the Katy and West Houston areas. Upon opening, the hospital boasted 100 beds and 336 employees. However, it soon became evident that the rapidly growing area needed more.

Today, Houston Methodist West has 239 beds and over 1,700 employees.

Houston Methodist West Executive Leaders

“The growth of the hospital over the past ten years has been phenomenal,” said CEO Wayne Voss. “We found that the community really wanted a hospital that could provide the type of comprehensive, advanced health care expected from the Texas Medical Center, close to home.”

A few years after opening, it became apparent that the hospital would need to rapidly develop to keep up with the growing needs of the community. The hospital completed a major 6-story expansion in 2018 that added 228,000 square feet to its physical footprint. Today, the hospital’s campus has 25 operating rooms, a comprehensive Heart & Vascular Center, Breast Care Center, Spine Center, Childbirth Center and two medical office buildings.

“As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, Houston Methodist West has become an integral part of the community,” said Voss. “The hospital provides high quality health care across a wide range of specialties including cardiology, orthopedics, oncology and women’s services. We continue to achieve medical firsts in the area, bring advanced medical procedures to the community

In 2018, the hospital received official designation as a Magnet hospital from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. This recognition is the highest and most respected national recognition for nursing excellence. Only 8 percent of U.S. hospitals are Magnet certified.

Voss is quick to praise the physicians, employees and volunteers – many of whom are Katy and West Houston residents – as essential to the hospital’s many achievements.

“Our physicians, staff and volunteers are integral to the success of the hospital,” said Voss. “Every day, I see them working hard to continue Houston Methodist’s legacy of patient-focused care. I see them hold to our I CARE values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence. It’s exciting to think about what the next 10 years may bring.”