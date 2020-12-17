Outgoing Executive Director at Harris County Public Health Speaks to Harmony Public Schools High School Students about COVID-19

Outgoing Executive Director at Harris County Public Health, Umair A. Shah, M.D., M.P.H. spoke to Biomedical and HOSA (Future Health Professionals) students at Harmony School of Innovation – Katy about the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Shah has been the leading authority on the virus in Harris County.

During the meeting, Dr. Shah told students he will get the vaccine as soon as he can. He also stated the vaccine is both safe and effective. He also warned that just because there is now a vaccine doesn’t mean it’s time to abandon COVID-19 safety procedures of wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and social distancing. Dr. Shah told HSI-Katy students that no one knows exactly when life will go back to normal, but he believes it will happen by the 2020-2021 school year.

All of the students present in today’s Zoom call are part of a rigorous program immersed in STEM studies and learning experiences designed to prepare our students for successful careers in healthcare professions. Through this program, students will graduate proficient and engaged in the STEM healthcare disciplines while being prepared and inspired to pursue STEM-related studies at the college and university level.

Dr. Shah recently was named the Washington State Secretary of Health and will start his new position on December 21.