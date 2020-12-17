Fort Bend Christian Academy Strickland and Kasemervisz Sign to Power 5 Football Programs

Remington Strickland and David Kasemervisz

Fort Bend Christian Academy football standouts Remington Strickland has committed to Texas A&M University, and David Kasemervisz has committed to Stanford University in signing their National Letter of Intent. Strickland and Kasemervisz are the latest FBCA football recruits to land at Power 5 schools.

Remington Strickland is a 4-star recruit from Sugar Land, Texas, and has been a part of the Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagle football program since his sophomore year in 2018. In the 2019 season, Strickland was awarded 1st Team All-District Offensive Lineman, 2nd Team All-District Defensive Lineman, and 2nd Team All-State Offensive Lineman honors.

David Kasemervisz completed his first season at FBCA this 2020 season after coming to the school from Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas. Kasemervisz totaled 1096 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Kasemervisz also helped the Eagle offense gain an average of 37.7 points per game this season.

2020 TAPPS Football State and District accolades have yet to be announced.

“We are incredibly proud of Remington’s and David’s achievements. Both have represented Fort Bend Christian Academy, the Eagle Football program and our community with excellence on the field and in the classroom. It is an honor to sign a National Letter of Intent. Both of these student-athletes have sacrificed and put in the extra work to get here today. This day is about them and their achievements.

They (Remington and David) are role models and mentors on a campus with kids from our Lower and Middle Schools, seeing that it is possible to play for a small private school and still be able to play on the big stage at the next level. It is uncommon that a school of this size gets to send off multiple student-athletes to Power 5 athletic programs. FBCA is incredibly proud of these two young men for their accomplishments. This day is also about celebrating the FBCA football program and the strides Coach Black has made, which has helped make today possible.” shared Kelly Carroll, FBCA Director of Athletics.

“When I took the job at FBCA, one of my goals was to create a football program that consistently produced athletes capable of competing at the highest levels of college football. In signing their letters of intent, Remington and David represent a significant milestone for FBCA football. These young men have worked incredibly hard on and off the field, and I am so proud of what they have accomplished. I am thankful for the time I had with them and honored to have been their coach,” shared Jordan Black, FBCA Head Football Coach and former NFL Offensive Tackle.

Coached by Jordan Black, the FBCA Eagle football squad is a part of District 5A Div. II and finished 7-3 overall and 4-1 in District. The Eagles made it to the Regional Finals of playoffs, falling to State Finalist Austin Regents.

Fort Bend Christian Academy is a private, Christian college-preparatory school located in the heart of Sugar Land, Texas. More than 120 FBCA athletes have signed national letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. For more information about FBCA’s top athletes and athletic program, visit the website or follow us @fbeagles on social media.