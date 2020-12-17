Charlotte Han Sharp Passes After Lengthy Illness

Charlotte Han Sharp

Charlotte Han Sharp, 67, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her home in College Station following a lengthy illness. She was the wife of John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

Charlotte was born in Temple, Texas August 20, 1953 to Robert and Millicent Han. She grew up in Austin and had two brothers, Robert Dale Han Jr. and Hampden Gregory Han. In 1977, she graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics, majoring in Textiles and Clothing, before marrying John Sharp in 1978.

Charlotte was a close partner in her husband’s long career in politics and public service since his election to the Texas House of Representatives in 1978.

Charlotte’s life was guided by her faith. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in College Station, where she worked to engage youth in enhancing their own faith. She was also a co-founder of the St. Gabriel Catholic School in Austin.

Charlotte was a renowned philanthropist. She was involved in many community and humanitarian efforts, particularly for women, children and young people. She was a powerful fundraiser for a variety of organizations, including Texas Children’s Hospital and Dell Children’s Medical Center. In the early 1990s, Charlotte and John Sharp worked with United Jewish Appeal to relocate hundreds of Jewish families from Russia to Israel. As the Honorary Chair of the 2015 Magnolia Tea, she helped raise a record amount for scholarships for Texas A&M University medical students.

Charlotte was in The Junior Service League in Victoria and The Junior League of Austin, as well as the Woman’s Club of Bryan. She was on the board of the Ronald McDonald House in Austin and involved with the National Charity League. She volunteered at Caritas of Austin and Mobile Loaves & Fishes in Austin and was a member of both the Senate Ladies Club of Texas and the Legislative Ladies Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Charlotte’s friends and family make donations to Mobile Loaves & Fishes at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin or to the Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station.

Charlotte is survived by her husband and their children, Spencer and Victoria; a daughter-in-law, Brigitte and two granddaughters, Simone and Freya; and her brother, Robert Dale Han Jr.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin, with graveside services at The Texas State Cemetery immediately following.