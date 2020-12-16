U.S. Army Veteran Surprised with New Mortgage-Free Home by Operation FINALLY HOME, Houston Texans, Perry Homes, and The Howard Hughes Corporation

Operation FINALLY HOME, the Houston Texans , Perry Homes and The Howard Hughes Corporation , partnered to surprise U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Stephen Netzley and his daughter recently with the news they will be receiving a personalized mortgage-free home.

Netzley believed Lee Kirgan, vice president of project management for Operation FINALLY HOME, was in the area to meet with Netzley and his daughter before moving on to the formal interview phase. During the meeting, Netzley and his daughter were completely surprised when they heard a caravan of cars parading towards them. As decorated vehicles escorted by the Southeast Texas Patriot Guard Riders approached, representatives from the Houston Texans, Perry Homes and The Howard Hughes Corporation surprised the Netzleys with the news they had already been selected to receive a new, mortgage-free home from The Howard Hughes Corporation and Perry Homes in Bridgeland, located in Cypress, TX. Click here to see the video.

“It’s always such a treat to pull off these elaborate surprises for deserving veterans,” said Dan Wallrath, founder of Operation FINALLY HOME. “With a coordinated effort by our partners at the Houston Texans, Perry Homes and The Howard Hughes Corporation, this surprise went off without a hitch and we’re very excited to get started on this project.”

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place in early 2021.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Stephen Netzley was encouraged by his two older brothers to join the military in 2005 with hopes of a brighter future.



Money was always tight for Netzley growing up and he made a lot of personal sacrifices at an early age to help his family make ends meet, including dropping out of high school at 15 years old. Netzley had never owned his own bed before, so with the promise of guaranteed shelter and three meals a day, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as Cavalry Scout and began basic training at Fort Knox.



In May 2007, Netzley experienced what he calls “the most traumatic day” of his life. While overseas in Afghanistan on a mission to escort Afghan soldiers, Netzley’s unit was ambushed along the route. They lost approximately 18 Afghan soldiers, and several American soldiers were severely wounded. The convoy was immobilized, and their manpower was decimated.



The events of that day still haunt Netzley and the memory of preparing the bodies of the lost soldiers to be received contributes to his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



By 2009, Netzley’s service-related injures included lower back pain that quickly escalated. As a result of operations involving dismounting mountains and being tossed around in trucks due to rough terrain and explosions, the discs in Netzley’s back progressively got worse, and he battled perpetual, radiating pain in both of his legs. Because of his physical limitations, Netzley was assigned to the Wounded Warrior unit where he helped advocate for other single soldiers. He took on an active role in the community and hosted numerous morale-building events for local veterans.



After being medically discharged from service, Netzley enrolled in a local community college. Faced with adversity, Netzley persevered and became actively involved in multiple school honors organizations and clubs, eventually volunteering to complete a thesis as an undergraduate student and graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Houston.



For his bravery and service in the U.S. Armed Forces, Netzley was awarded an Army’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Action Badge and a Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Service Medal, among other accolades.