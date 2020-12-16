Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Resignation of Attorney General Bill Barr

‘Bill has not been a Republican Attorney General or a Democrat Attorney General; he’s been an Attorney General dedicated to following the law and defending the Constitution’

Senator Ted Cruz

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the resignation of Attorney General Bill Barr:

“Bill Barr is a friend and patriot. Despite the vilification in the media, the political targeting, and attacks against his character, Bill stepped forward to lead the Department of Justice with integrity and fidelity to the rule of law. He has served his country with honor and distinction. He shed light on the weaponization of the Department of Justice under the Obama-Biden administration and sought to restore confidence in our justice system. Bill has not been a Republican Attorney General or a Democrat Attorney General; he’s been an Attorney General dedicated to following the law and defending the Constitution. His retirement – though a loss for the country – is well deserved. I wish him and his family well in this next chapter.”