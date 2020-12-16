Katy ISD Approves 2022-2023 Instructional Calendar

During last night’s board meeting, the Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved a calendar that includes:

· Wednesday, August 17: First Day of School

· Friday, May 19: Seniors – Last Day of School

· Thursday, May 25: Last Day of School for all other students

· 172 Instructional Days

“The development of the Katy ISD instructional calendar often begins in the fall of each year,” said Deputy Superintendent Leslie Haack. “The District values the school community’s feedback and has recommended a calendar based on their preference,” added Haack.

The approved calendar also provides teachers two professional development flex days in August 2022 as well as five additional days of professional development throughout the school year. Labor Day, Columbus Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Good Friday are holidays, and the District will continue providing a full week off for Thanksgiving, two weeks for Christmas and one week for Spring Break.