Local Teachers Receive $250 Holiday Bonus From Harmony Public Schools

[STATEWIDE] – Local teachers and other school staff members at Harmony Public Schools found out Monday they will be receiving an extra holiday surprise after the HPS Executive Board unanimously approved a $250 bonus for all active Harmony employees.

The bonuses will be distributed Friday, December 18 – the final day of school of 2020.

“Each day, we see how hard our teachers and other team members work to provide our students an extraordinary school experience. With each new obstacle this year, they have again and again risen to face the challenge and make sure our students keep moving forward. This bonus is just one small way of saying ‘thank you,’” Harmony Public Schools CEO Fatih Ay said.

With more than 4,000 employees statewide, the total amount of bonuses awarded equals roughly $1 million. Harmony also awarded employees an additional bonus in May for Teacher’s Appreciation Week.

