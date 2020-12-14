How to Restore an Old and Ruined Pool Back to Life

In case your home pool looks like a swamp, full of frogs, lily pads, and overgrown plans, that would be a sign that you should probably do something about it. If you are reading this article, it would mean that the pool in your yard, which you have not used in a while, should be restored. Thankfully, it is possible to “bring it to life” even if it was lain stagnant for a year or even more. It might need a lot of work, but it will be worth it, especially when you think about the results and you jumping into your refreshing and beautiful pool during the hot summer days.

Where Should I Start?

If your pool is made out of gunite, you might need to wash it with acid and drain it in order to get the best possible results. Vinyl and fiberglass types of pools usually come with a bit of risk involved. The liners would relax after the water is removed, and in case that it is really old, the result of draining it will show snapping and liners.

Fiberglass pools, on the other hand, are pretty lightweight. When the water is completely drained, the shell may shift slightly or even pop off the ground. It would be wise to drain your pool if the water is in very poor condition, especially if it would resemble a swamp. Just imagine what the before and afters would be like. The difference will be astonishing. Also, have in mind that there is a possibility you will have to spend hundreds of dollars on chemicals, and the process overall might be quite long unless you hire the right people. Make sure to do your research well and hire the real experts that will totally transform the look of your pool.

Replace the Filtration System

Besides clogging up your filtration system, debris and dirt will make a mess in your pool as well. You will need to replace it after being neglected or not being used for a while. The first thing to start with is to remove as much buildup as possible, so the system can be running again. It would be wise to keep an eye on the filter and to clear out the collected debris.

The first step, which will make your hands dirty a bit, is to fish out as much of the dirt as possible by using a pool vacuum or your skimmer net. You can remove dead leaves or fallen branches, as well as the wayward garbage and anything else with a skimmer.

That would apply to things that will not make it through the filter. In case that the water looks murky, it can be proven to be hard to find debris at all. The best thing to do in such a situation is to do the best you can.

Also, you might need backwash as well or to clean the filter several times during the whole process. It would be important to remember, in case you have not used your pool for a while, to obtain a new pump or sanitizer, filter, and even heater, depending on how long the system has been sitting. Check if there is anything else from the equipment that needs to be replaced.

Much Needed Tools and Equipment

Make sure that you have all of the necessary tools and equipment in place before you start cleaning your pool. The overall process will be much easier if you have the pool cleaning tools ready. This would be the checklist of important things to have:

Having a skimming net is the best tool you can use regularly. It will let you gather all dirt and debris, for example, leaves and hair that has been accumulating on the bottom of the pool or its surface.

Pool brush is clearly for scrubbing all the walls and floors of your pool. Primarily, it is used for getting rid of algae and to remove dirt.

The telescopic pole can be attached to all sorts of other cleaning accessories. For instance, you can combine it with a pool brush, vacuum cleaner, or even a skimming net.

Of course, these would not be necessary if you hire professional pool cleaners to do it for you as they surely have all the right equipment needed. What you need to do is compare your options. Will it save you money? Will the results be worth the cost? If you don’t have time to do the cleaning yourself, then it would be wise to hire the cleaners. But if you think you can do it yourself, then the checklist above will be of great help.

After Restoration, Maintenance is Mandatory!

Aside from cleaning the pool on a regular basis, the maintenance will require a bit of work on your side. You will have to check the chemical levels at least three times a week. Even if it sounds overwhelming,it would still be necessary to keep your pool clean and safe for you, your family, and friends to use. Here is some advice on how to maintain it properly:

Consider adding sanitizing chlorine tablets to get rid of any potential bacteria in the water.

If necessary, adjust chemicals.

Make sure to clean up the surrounding area of the filter from debris and grime.

Before you start to vacuum your pool, read the manufacturer’s manual first. In most cases, you would clean it like you would clean your carpet with a regular vacuum. It is needed to do this once a week.

It is wise to manage water pH levels. The perfect pH level is from 7.2 to 7.6.

is from 7.2 to 7.6. Use your pool brush once you have removed all of your debris and make sure to clean the leaders and the sides of the pool. This should be done every week. It would be advised not to forget to attach it to the telescopic pole as well.

No matter if you have bought a new home whose pool is in the bad shape because of the previous owner, or you have simply neglected yours, it is still possible to bring it back to life.

When you decide to restore the shape of your glorious pool, good luck and do not give up. Just imagine swimming or laying next to it on a hot summer day. For sure, that will be enough of the motivation to get you started.