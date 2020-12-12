Sen. Cruz Applauds Trump Administration Plan to Expand The Naval Fleet

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement on the Trump administration’s announcement of a plan to increase the Navy’s fleet of battle-ready ships to 355 ships in 10 years and to over 400 ships by 2045, in addition to unmanned vessels.

Senator Ted Cruz

Following the announcement, Sen. Cruz said:

“I have long called for increasing our number of battle-ready vessels and making sure our men and women in the Navy will be standing on the decks of the mightiest ships the world has ever known. Increasing the number of Navy ships will begin a process of filling a training and readiness gap that acutely endangers our national security and risks the lives of those who volunteer to serve this great nation. At a time when China seeks to lay claim over vast maritime areas and intimidate America and our allies out of the Pacific, we need to ensure our naval superiority now more than ever. I’m glad the Trump administration took this step and I will continue to advocate for a strong Navy as we look to advance America’s leadership at sea.”