Houston Va Selected As One Of 37 VA Sites To Receive Initial Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine

The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center today announced that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Houston VA was selected for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.

In accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the Houston VA will begin vaccinating health care personnel and Veterans in VA’s long-term health care facilities once the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization for a vaccine. COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to Veterans who want to receive one.

The ultimate goal is to offer it to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated. As more vaccine becomes available, appointments will be scheduled for eligible Veterans.

“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing,” said Francisco Vazquez, Medical Center Director .