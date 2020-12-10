Houston Symphony Rings In The New Year With Big Band Pops From Frank Sinatra To Ray Charles

David Caceres

Under the direction of Houston Symphony Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke, the Symphony toasts the New Year and the second half of its 2020–21 Season with the electrifying program, In the Mood: A Big Band New Year , part of the Bank of America POPS Series, Jan. 8–10. This performance is livestreamed on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. CST. Tickets are now available for these performances at houstonsymphony.org/2021season .

“I’m so looking forward to being back on the stage of Jones Hall to ring in the new year with a swingin’ new program,” said Reineke. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Houston ‘double threat’ David Caceres. He’s a powerhouse vocalist and saxophonist who just exhibits charisma and energy. I hope you’ll join us for some great music to get you ‘In the Mood’ for what we hope is a happier and more prosperous new year for all of us!”

Captivating, Houston-based vocalist and saxophonist David Caceres—who makes his Houston Symphony debut—is featured in the program full of big band standards. His unique combination of soulful and moving musicianship have made him a staple in the Houston jazz scene, as well as a part of the city’s music education world as a faculty member of the High School of the Performing and Visual Arts and the University of Houston.

“I am truly honored and thrilled the Houston Symphony has asked me to join them as guest artist for a big band performance,” said Caceres. Alongside Reineke and the orchestra, Caceres interprets Sinatra’s greatest hits like “Come Fly with Me,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” and many other cool big band tunes. “I am excited to bring Houstonians a great show next month filled with classic big band arrangements—from Frank Sinatra to Ray Charles.”

In-person and livestream tickets are now available for these performances at houstonsymphony.org/2021season . Each livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders for $20, and livestream subscribers who purchase a package of tickets receive an additional 25% discount. For patrons attending in person, concerts will continue to have strict social distancing and masking protocols in place, a one-hour run time with no intermission, and food and beverage service will be suspended to eliminate crowding. For a comprehensive list of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety . For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org . All programs and artists are subject to change.

The Houston Symphony’s POPS Series is sponsored in part by Bank of America, and the livestream of Houston Symphony concerts is made possible by Barbara J. Burger.

IN THE MOOD: A BIG BAND NEW YEAR

Friday, January 8, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 9, at 8 p.m. *

Sunday, January 10, at 2:30 p.m.

Steven Reineke, conductor

David Caceres, vocalist

*Livestreamed at 8 p.m. CST