‘Tis The Season To Be Spooky: Igloo Releases Disney’S The Nightmare Before Christmas Playmate Cooler

Today, Igloo and Disney released a brand-new Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Playmate just in time for the holiday season. Through the use of custom artwork, the stop-motion animated film’s two most beloved (and in love) characters, Jack Skellington and Sally, are united on one cooler. This special-edition The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack & Sally Playmate Pal is available now at igloocoolers.com/disney .

“There’s no better way to celebrate the holiday season than by incorporating a little Disney magic,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “With this new Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Playmate cooler featuring Halloween Town’s favorite couple—Jack and Sally—fans will be able keep their Christmas party refreshments perfectly chilled; plus, it makes the perfect holiday gift for a fellow fan.”

In Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, viewers can’t help but adore the central characters Jack Skellington, Forever The Gentleman, and Sally as they fall in love with each other throughout their merry misadventure in Halloween Town and Christmas Town. With this special-edition Playmate, Igloo was able to capture the eternal and enchanting couple and their Misfit Love through detailed graphics: One side of the Playmate features Jack in his familiar dress suit and when it’s flipped around, the beautifully stitched Sally can be seen.

With a 7-quart capacity (fitting up to nine 12-ounce cans), Igloo’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack & Sally Playmate Pal cooler can be purchased for $39.99, while supplies last, at igloocoolers.com/disney .

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter