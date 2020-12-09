Fort Bend County Small Business Holiday Stimulus

At the December 8, 2020 Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant motioned and the Court unanimously approved a 3rd round for the Fort Bend County CARES Act small business grants.

DeMerchant states, “small businesses are the backbone to our economy and I know financial support at this critical time can make the difference between keeping a small business doors open or closing permanently.”

DeMerchant believes there are a significant number of Fort Bend County small business owners who assume they do not qualify for a CARES Act small business grant or are not aware of the program. DeMerchant states, “If you believe you don’t qualify, I would encourage you to still apply. There are funds available to provide relief to your small businesses. Fort Bend County is here to provide you some needed relief.” DeMerchant has also worked with Commissioner’s Court, Fort Bend EDC, and surrounding Chambers on a social media campaign to spread the word about the Fort Bend County CARES Act small business grant. DeMerchant encourages all small business owners to apply. Eligible awards will range from $5,000 to $25,000. Program will remain open until funds are exhausted. Stay tuned for further updates on how and when to apply.

If you have any questions, contact, auditor.covid@fortbendcountytx.gov.