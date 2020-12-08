Deadline Approaching in Texas for SBA Working Capital Loans Due to Drought

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded Texas small nonfarm businesses of the Jan. 6, 2021, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties.

Declaration Number: 1/20/1945

Primary Counties: Brazoria, Fort Bend, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Matagorda and Willacy

Neighboring Counties: Austin, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Duval, Galveston, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, San Patricio, Waller and Wharton

Incident Type: Drought

Incident Date: Beginning Feb. 18, 2020

Deadline: 1/6/2021



Declaration Number: 16462

Primary Counties: Kleberg, Nueces and San Patricio

Neighboring Counties: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Live Oak and Refugio

Incident Type: Drought

Incident Date: Beginning March 3, 2020

Deadline: 1/6/2021

According to Garfield, small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disasters. “Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disasters’ impact,” said Garfield.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disasters and businesses directly impacted by the disasters. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage,” Garfield added.

The interest rate is 3.75 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

By law, SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary declared the declarations TX 16457 and TX 16462 on May 6, 2020.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the Secretary’s declaration. However, in drought disasters nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance.