Wireless Communication: What is It and How It Works

It doesn’t matter how old you are or what you do for a living, you probably hear the term “wireless communication” a few times every single day. You probably use it every day. However, have you ever wondered what wireless communication means and how it works?

If you have, you’ve come to the right place. Today we are going to talk about this form of communication, it’s most common uses, and we will explain to you how it works.

What Is Wireless Communication?

This question may seem a bit complicated, but it’s not. Here’s a simple explanation. Wireless is a method of transporting signals without having to use any wires or optic fibers. In other words, signals go through free space. Wireless communication allows the transfer of information like audio, video, or text between devices that are not connected with wires. As you probably know, this makes communication much easier for people who live far away from each other. It’s safe to say that this communication has changed the world for the better.

The Advantage Of Wireless Communication

One of the most important advantages of wireless networks is the fact that they are rather easy and simple to deploy. Also, their main purpose is to transmit data links to various areas without the need to run expensive cable infrastructures and disrupt the landscape of a town.

Today’s wireless technologies also offer real-time communication for many different applications, high bandwidth for the transmission of videos used for remote security systems, and it costs less.

When you consider all the benefits wireless communication has provided us with, it’s easy to see why so many industries, companies, and individuals are using it on a daily basis.

Where Is It Used?

Before showing you how this form of communication works, we are going to talk about the areas where wireless communication can be used. Most of the time, we use wireless communication to transmit data, whatever that data might be. It can travel in one direction, like radio or TV broadcasting, for example, or it can be a two-way data transfer where one device acts as a transmitter and the other one as a receiver. Take the second case, for example. This allows us to use satellites, Wi-Fi Access points, or mobile networks to communicate between the transmitter and receiver. In other words, this allows you to FaceTime with your best friend while walking to school.

Of course, this technology is used for many other, more serious purposes. For example, wireless technology allows the army to send important and secret information to soldiers out in the field. It’s safe to say that, in this situation, wireless communication can mean the difference between life and death.

How Does Wireless Communication Work?

Now, since we talked about the main advantages of wireless communication and the areas where it’s used, it’s time for us to tell you how it works. In order for wireless communication to work properly, the data has to be transported without the use of wires. Instead of traditional wires, the information is being transported using what we call signals or, more precisely, electromagnetic waves. The main question here is – how can we create a signal and send it to someone else without using wires?

Here’s how.

It starts with the transmitter. There, an oscillator generates a periodic wave. This signal travels through the internal wires of the device up to the antenna. As you probably know, the antenna is a conductor, which means that the electric current can go further towards the end of the antenna. Then, the antenna radiates the alternating current as an electromagnetic wave and sends it to the receiver. Simply put, the antenna converts electric current into waves and this is how we can send videos, photos, and messages to other people without using wires.

The way wireless communication works may seem complicated to many people out there, but we sincerely hope that we managed to explain it in a simple manner. At the end of the day, it’s important for people to know how paramount this technology is for our society. It makes our lives so much easier. In fact, we are so accustomed to it now that most people can’t imagine their life without it. Whether that’s good or bad is a different discussion, but the fact remains, men, women, and children use wireless communication on a daily basis. If you use it too and if you wanted to know how it works, now you know.