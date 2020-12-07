How to Incorporate Photographs and Paintings in Your Home Design

Your home design speaks volumes about who you are before you even say a word.

That’s why we spend so much time and money to make things just right. If you’re looking to switch things up and add some photos or paintings to your walls, we’ve got some ideas for you.

Whether you’re looking to fill some empty spaces or take a more minimalistic approach, these ideas can inspire you to create something completely unique and all your own.

1. Consider Pop Art for the Playroom

Pop art is a great way to decorate your kids’ bedroom or playroom. It’s essentially a style of art that incorporates common objects like newspapers, soup cans, or comic strips. The idea began in the mid-20th century and highlights the fact that art can draw inspiration from literally anything. Pop art can be characterized thematically through irony and satire, bright colors, recognizable imagery, and mixed media and collages, among other things. Use a pop art painting to add a little something special to your home décor.

2. Add Some Unique Wall Photography

Take a creative approach to incorporate photography art into your home design by adding some beautiful pieces in your living area, hallways, and foyer. Choose the bare walls to which you want to add some life and fill them with colors, patterns, and prints that complement your home décor. Make sure you place these pieces strategically throughout your home so that they pull the room together instead of making it look more cluttered or disconnected.

3. Adopt a Matching Color Scheme

Nothing makes a photo pop more than contrast. Case in point: A white bubble pops against a black background, accentuating its round shape and highlighting its glossiness. When hanging family photos, try to match or contrast the colors in your photos with those in your home design.

Not sure how to go about it? Then use a color palette generator to see which colors best complement one another. Placing similar photos side by side can also offer an amazing aesthetic, especially if you’re more into minimalism. If you’ve taken any professional photos, this is a great way to make the most of hanging them throughout your home.

4. Find Conversation-Starter Pieces

Looking at certain art pieces can start a flow of thoughts and feelings that brings out your inner contemplative and inquisitive self. In that vein, consider hanging specific works that spark a conversation and elicit creative investigation. Indeed, get people asking questions and you know you’ve done something right. Rare or ordinary, colorful or minimalistic, look for pieces that resonate with you on a deep level and that spark conversation and debate.

How to Arrange Your Art Before Hanging It

If you want to save the most time, it can help to trace each piece of art on craft paper, label the tracing, and then cut it out. When hanging your portraits, draw arrows on the paper so you know which way the subject is looking. Then try out your wall placements before you hang your paintings and photographs. Doing this can save you countless hours of frustration from moving your paintings several times and prevent you from damaging your walls.

Taking on the Task

Incorporating photographs and paintings into your home design can be a fun, yet demanding task. Of course, deciding where to hang everything and how to incorporate it all into your existing décor can present some challenges. But the above ideas can provide some guidance and direction when it comes to placing them strategically around your home.