Cinco Ranch Branch Library Returns To Phase 1; Offers Curbside Pick-Up Service Only

County Judge KP George increased the county risk level to the Orange or “Moderate/Significant risk” category on November 24. Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will return to Phase 1 — Curbside Pick-Up service ONLY — at ALL locations on Monday, December 7. All four Phase 2 Grab-and-Go libraries, including the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, will not be available for in-library use at this time.

“Fort Bend County Libraries will resume Phase 2 Grab-and-Go services when the COVID-19-positive numbers in the county are back on decline and the local authorities deem it safe to resume in-library usage,” says Library Director Clara Russell.

The Books & More Curbside Pick-Up service will continue to be available at ALL locations. Library books, mobile WiFi hotspots, DVDs, and other physical resources may be requested — via phone or by placing them on hold through the online catalog – and collected through the contactless curbside pick-up service.

As always, patrons have instant access to eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, movies, and magazines through the libraries’ digital collections – hoopla, OverDrive, and Flipster – as well as online resources, databases, and Brainfuse Homework Help.

Library staff continue to be available virtually by phone, email, or online chat to assist patrons.

The following programs and services are available at ALL library locations throughout the county:

Check out books, DVDs, or CDs through the Curbside Pick-Up service;

Apply for or renew a library card, or update an address, by using the online library-card application;

Upgrade an eCard to a full-service library card by using the online library-card application;

Pick up new library cards through the Curbside Pick-Up service after the online library-card application has been processed;

WiFi can be accessed from the parking lots of the libraries;

Mobile WiFi hotspots are available for check out on a first-come, first-served basis to Fort Bend County residents;

Request Interlibrary loans (ILLs);

Readers can participate in livestreamed book clubs in real time via Zoom/WebEx;

Adult computer how-to videos are accessible from the website;

· Programming and events for children, teens, and adults will remain online and in virtual formats.

Families of toddlers and preschoolers may pick up to-go activity packets from the library for the month. These packets contain fun craft activities that can be done at home. Call the libraries to request to pick up the packets through the Curbside Pick-Up service.

All library materials — books, DVDs, mobile WiFi hotspots, and interlibrary-loan materials — should be returned in the outside book drop. Hotspots must be returned to the same library from which they were checked out. Returned items will sit untouched before being checked in, so they will not immediately disappear from a patron’s account; additional overdue/late fees will NOT accrue.

The hours for Curbside Pick-Up service at all locations, are as follows:

· Mon-Thu – 9 am-6 pm;

Fri – 9 am-5 pm;

Sat – 9 am-5 pm at all locations EXCEPT at the Albert George Branch Library (Needville), the Mamie George Branch Library (Stafford), and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library. For these branches, the Saturday hours are 9 am-1 pm;

Sun – CLOSED (all locations).