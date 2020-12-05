Barbarian XL Reviews Zenith Labs – Testosterone Booster Supplement

According to the official site, the Barbarian XL supplement is formulated to support and enhance the testosterone levels in the body. This natural supplement combines 4 key ingredients that help to stimulate the production of testosterone safely.

After all, with decreased levels of testosterone, referred to in the official Barbarian XL site as the silent male plague, one experiences more than just loss of sexual performance. With reduced testosterone levels, one may also suffer from low energy, low motivation, increased fat, shrunken muscles, irritability, back pain, and even worsened sleep apnea.

Using the supplement helps to increase the levels which ultimately allow one to can grow muscles, boast more confidence, enjoy better health, and even performs better in the bedroom.

What Is Barbarian XL Testosterone Booster?

Whenone turns 30 years old, their testosterone levels decrease as they continue to get older. By the time they are 40, the levels would’ve dropped between 10% and 15% and by 50, the dropped levels would have doubled. However, according to the manufacturers of the Barbarian supplement, age is not the only factor in the decreased levels of testosterone in the body.

Another key factor is a toxin known as Endocrine Disrupter. Endocrine disrupters swarm the body and affect normal functions; sending fake messengers to the body to disrupt key systems. These systems are normally responsible for regulating sleep, growth, metabolism, and of course, sexual function.

Endocrine disrupters can be brought into the body through unhealthy and toxic foods – whether it’s bottled water or vegetables that have been sprayed with pesticides. This makes it difficult to address the problem as one will have to circumvent millions of food products.

Therefore, using the Barbarian XL may help as it addresses this root cause. The Barbarian integrates 5 key ingredients and supporting vitamins and minerals that are combined to make the natural supplement.

Barbarian XL Ingredients

The Barbarian XL zenith labs supplement lists 5 key ingredients with supporting minerals and vitamins on its official site. These include;

Boswellia Tree Resin

The Boswellia Tree Resin is extracted from the Boswellia tree that is native to Oman and Israel. The resin supports testosterone levels in the body through two key steps. The first key step is to detoxify the body. As previously mentioned, testosterone decline is not only caused by age but also by the presence of endocrine disrupters that are introduced to the body through toxic foods and even bottled water.

Boswellia extract can help detoxify the body by protecting it against the effects of these toxic foods. The second step is to reverse the effects of inflammation; restoring testosterone levels and functions. The extract works by repairing the cells, holding them together, and preventing inflammation in other untouched areas.

Ashwagandha

To accentuate the effects of Boswellia tree resin, the Barbarian XL supplement combines 4 potent herbal ingredients. Ashwagandha is one of them. A native of the Indian sub continent – this herb is used in the form of root to boost multiple components.

Ashwagandha increases muscle size, testosterone levels, and decreases cortisol levels. Cortisol is a stress hormone responsible for multiple ailments such as increased heart rate, sweaty palms, and even anxiety – caused by the lack of adequate performance in the bedroom. Lowering cortisol levels allows the body to effectively produce more testosterone levels.

Tongkat Ali

Tongkat Ali, also known as Long Jack, is a herb that’s endemic to Malaysia. In addition to supporting the functions of the Boswellia tree resin, it supports the restoration of one’s masculine drive. The herb does this by using its amino acid chains, also known as eurypeptides.

The amino acids metabolize hormones such as pregnenolone and progesterone into testosterone to restore its dominance. The increased testosterone levels on the other end enhance muscle strength and endurance whilst reducing anxiety and stress levels.

Shilajit

Found on Mount Everest through the Himalaya, Shilajit supports testosterone health whilst improving libido. Furthermore, it is naturally anti-oxidizing; reducing free radicals to restore cellular functions. Furthermore, Shilajit is known to increase sperm count and fertility.

Korean Red Ginseng

The last ingredient is the Korean red ginseng herb. When it comes to stronger and longer lasting erections, Korean red ginseng is known to be quite effective. Furthermore, red ginseng is also known to stimulate and increase one’s sex drive.

Other Ingredients

In addition to the 5 super ingredients, the Barbarian XL supplement contains a handful of vitamins and minerals. These vitamins and minerals aid in the effective absorption of the main ingredients. However, this is not all these ingredients do. They also come with their fair share of benefits.

The key vitamins and minerals in the supplement include vitamin D, vitamin B6, magnesium, and zinc. Vitamin D helps to regulate calcium and phosphate levels in the body thus, maintaining bone, tooth, and muscle health. Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, improves heart health and lowers stress and depression levels.

Magnesium facilitates several bodily functions. These include muscle regulation, nerve function, blood pressure, and sugar regulation as well as DNA, protein, and bone synthesis. Zinc on the other end improves overall immunity; fighting off bacteria and viruses. Similar to magnesium, zinc aids in protein and DNA synthesis as well.

How Do Know That The Barbarian XL Will Work For You?

As stated on the website and supplement bottle label, it is recommended to take 2 capsules of the Barbarian XL supplement with a meal daily. Taking the Barbarian XL supplement provides immediate results such as increased penile length and increased production of testosterone levels.

The supplement also provides long term effects which include the improvement of overall health and well-being. Whilst some people have reported seeing results within days, others have reported noticing results within weeks. However, it is recommended to take 2 capsules per day for at least 180 days. Nevertheless, the working period still holds enough time to meet the risk-free investment.

The Barbarian supplement comes with a 100% risk-free 180-day money back guarantee with every purchase. The money back guarantee gives the user upto 6 months from the purchase day to use the supplement. If no changes are observed within this time, the user can request a full refund at no additional cost.

Benefits of Barbarian XL

According to the official Barbarian XL site, using the supplement comes with these benefits;

Increasing testosterone levels

Increasing penile length

Detoxifying the body

Preventing inflammation and repairing inflamed cells

Increasing muscle size

Decreasing stress and depression levels

Increasing masculine drive

Enhancing endurance

Reducing free radicals to restore cellular functions

Improving libido

Increasing sperm count and fertility

Stronger erections

Stimulating sex drive

Maintaining bone, tooth, and muscle health

Improving nerve function

Regulating blood pressure and blood sugar

Improving immunity

Promoting DNA, protein, and bone synthesis

Boosting confidence and overall contentment

Barbarian XL Price

Based on the Barbarian XL site price, currently, one can find the Barbarian Supplements in three package options. A single 60 capsule bottle that lasts a month will only cost $49 with an additional $19.95 for shipping; allowing one to save up to $30 from the original $79 cost. Alternatively, most users according to the site go for the three-month supply which includes three 60-capsule bottles.

For this package, one will pay $39 instead of $79; allowing one to save up to $40 per bottle and up to $120 collectively. Shipping costs $19.95 for this package as well. For the best value, one can pay only $33 per bottle and a total of $198 for six 60-capsule bottles. This package suffices for six months and allows the buyer to save up to $279 collectively and $44 per bottle.

With the best value package, one receives free shipping too. Each Barbarian XL supplement package comes with a 10% risk-free 180-day money back guarantee; allowing one to request a refund if they don’t notice any results within 6 months of purchase.

Barbarian XL Reviews – Final Verdict

As stated on the site, Barbarian XL zenith labs testosterone booster is a formulated supplement with natural extracts and herbs – thus, presenting itself as an ideal solution to individuals with testosterone problems. Furthermore, it adds more value to one’s investment as it improves overall health and well-being – eliminating other underlying conditions such as stress, depression, and even, decreased muscle growth.

However, before one invests in it, they must remember that the Barbarian XL is merely a dietary supplement. Therefore, one shouldn’t regard it as an alternative to conventional drugs or what their doctor prescribes them.

In fact, it is advised to include a physician in one’s decision to use this supplement. Furthermore, individuals who have existing conditions or take prescribed medications are highly advised to consult their physician to find out if the supplement is safe for them to use.

