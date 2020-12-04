Sen. Cruz Applauds Committee Approval of Nathan Simington’s Nomination to Federal Communications Commission

Senator Ted Cruz

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after the Senate Commerce Committee approved the nomination of Nathan Simington to fill a vacancy at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC):

“In the remaining days of this Congress, the Senate should move expeditiously to confirm Nathan Simington. The Commission is closely divided, and with expected departures, a single vote could make the difference. Mr. Simington has pledged that he will work diligently to fulfill the FCC’s mandate to defend our nation’s communications infrastructure and champion the might of the free enterprise system, so companies can continue to innovate and foster fair forums for public expression and debate.

“The FCC today faces perhaps the most challenging landscape of its history. From working to secure a strong and reliable telecommunications and broadband infrastructure for our communities, to addressing national security threats from foreign nations, and taming the runaway power of platform monopolies, major questions of the 21st century hang in the balance. The FCC can provide the American people with real transparency on Big Tech’s pattern of political bias and censorship and I will continue to urge members of the FCC to do so. I have confidence that Mr. Simington will add an important voice as the FCC works to address those challenges.”