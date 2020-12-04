Oakbend Medical Group Adds New General Surgeon

Genna Lubrano, M.D.

The OakBend Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of Genna Lubrano, M.D. to the medical group.

Dr. Lubrano was born and raised in Houston, Texas and as she tells it, she decided she wanted to be a surgeon at a young age.

The native Houstonian carefully chose her university and obtained her Medical degree from The University of Texas at Houston (UT Health Science Center at Houston). From there, Lubrano went on to do her General Surgery Residency training at Baylor College of Medicine located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and son, cooking lavish meals for friends and family, and salt-water fishing in the Gulf.

“I am excited to be a part of Oak Bend Medical Group and serve the patients of Fort Bend County and the greater Houston area,” said Dr. Lubrano.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Lubrano has chosen to be with OakBend Medical Group,” stated Donna Ferguson, VP of Physician Services, “she is passionate and brings with her a great knowledge of surgery and patient care.”