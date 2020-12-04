Libraries Host Online Kwanzaa Dance Performance

Dance Kwanzaa

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will host an online dance-theater production of “The Story of Kwanzaa,” featuring talented performers from Dance Afrikana, on Saturday, December 19.

A link to the video performance will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar of virtual programs (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) so that families can enjoy the event from the comfort and safety of home.

Led by an African griot (storyteller), this performance will explore the African American and Pan-African holiday of Kwanzaa. Through dance, the performers will portray the story of traditional first-fruits celebrations in Africa.

They will also theatrically show the Nguzo Saba, the seven principles of Kwanzaa, which are values of African culture that contribute to building and reinforcing community among African-Americans.

Led by artistic director Lindsay Gary, Dance Afrikana is a professional dance company that exists to celebrate Africa and the African Diaspora by connecting the worlds of traditional and contemporary African and Diaspora dance. Founded in 2016, the group has performed dances of the Diaspora throughout the cities of Houston, New York City, New Orleans, and Dallas.

This event is made possible by Young Audiences of Houston.

The online performance can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us — by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab and selecting “Virtual Programs,” and then finding the program on the date listed.

For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries Communication Office at 281-633-4734.