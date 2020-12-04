Getting Your Flu Vaccine Is More Important This Year Ever

Winter holidays are here and so is Flu Season. The Flu and COVID-19 are both very contagious viruses and spread in similar ways. Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020-2021 to protect yourself and the people around you from flu. The vaccine will not protect you from COVID-19, but may keep you from getting both viruses at the same time. Harris County Public Health has Flu Vaccine events throughout December.

Getting the Flu vaccine is especially important for people in high-risk groups:

Anyone with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and chronic lung disease

Pregnant women

Young children over the age of six months

Anyone 65 years of age and older

Anyone who lives with or cares for others who are at high risk of developing serious complications

If you have not gotten your flu vaccine, it’s not too late! Flu season can last as late as May. In addition to the vaccine, continue taking your COVID-19 prevention measures because they can also help prevent colds and flu: Wash your hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your arm, and disinfect surfaces you touch and in public, wear masks and stay 6 feet from others you don’t live with.

While 40% of people infected with COVID-19 have no symptoms, for those who do, Flu and COVID-19 share some of the same symptoms. Flu symptoms include:

• Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Muscle or body aches

• Headaches Fatigue (very tired)

• Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

*It’s important to note that not everyone will have a fever.

COVID-19 has one common symptom that differs from the flu; you may lose your sense of taste or smell. If you are sick, since some symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, you may need to be tested for flu or COVID-19 to know if you have either virus. Stay in touch with your clinic or health care provider.

FREE flu vaccines are being offered to people in Harris County who don’t have insurance,

by appointment only. Walk-ins are not accepted due to social distancing guidelines. A current list is attached, but new locations will be added, so check

https://publichealth.harriscountytx.gov/Resources/Flu-Season/Upcoming-Events often for additional locations. Make your appointment by calling 832-927-7350.