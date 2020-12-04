Gene Watson, The Bellamy Brothers, Moe Bandy at Houston’s Arena Theatre

Thursday May 20, 2021 (Rescheduled Date)

Three legendary Country acts together on one night: Gene Watson, The Bellamy Brothers, and Moe Bandy. Gene Watson is a “singer’s singer” if ever one breathed. His hits include “Farewell Party”, “Fourteen Carat Mind”, “Paper Rosie”, “Love In the Hot Afternoon”, “Nothing Sure Looked Good On You”, “Memories to Burn”, “Got No Reason For Going Home” The Bellamy Brothers continue to prove that the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself—music that is now celebrating 40 years of success. Their hit, “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” originally scrawled on a dinner napkin by David, rocketed them to the top of the country charts following the pop hit “Let Your Love Flow,” and a string of No. 1 singles followed. Moe Bandy is one of America’s all-time leading classic country music Artist/Performer. His long string of hits include “Bandy The Rodeo Clown”, “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life”, “Till I’m Too Old To Die Young”, “Americana”, “It’s A Cheatin’ Situation”, “Just good Ol’ Boys”, and dozens of other chart-toppers. Whether writing, recording new songs or traveling the world performing, Moe keeps one of the busiest schedules in show business.