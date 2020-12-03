Most, if not all of us own a vacuum cleaner. These are expertly designed tools that help us keep our floors, carpets, rugs, and mats clean and tidy from daily dirt and debris. No matter what type of flooring you have in your home, the vacuum cleaner is undoubtedly one of the most important cleaning tools in your arsenal.

The problem is, many of us don’t know how to properly clean and maintain the product itself, which can lead to underperformance, poor suction, and even broken down vacuums. Below you will find a comprehensive guide on how to effectively keep your vacuum cleaner in good working condition.

Unblocking The Hose

One of the most common issues with any kind of vacuum device is debris and dust blocking the airflow. This causes reduced suction and performance of your device. This clogging is all too common a problem and is often caused by overuse or sucking up things that are simply too big, heavy, or hairy to be vacuumed! You should always pay attention to what you are hoovering and try to avoid such objects.

Obviously, we sometimes don’t spot these things or simply think we’ll get away with it, but try to be smart with what you are using the vacuum on. If the hose does become blocked, you will need to find a way of unclogging it. Most vacuums are easily dismantled, which is a great start. Take the hose off and have a peek down it. Do you see anything blocking the pipe? If so, there are a couple of handy tips to help unblock it while keeping stress levels down!

First, check if the clogged material is close enough to pinch between your fingers. If so, simply grab and pull. You will probably find the material disintegrates in your hands, but that’s fine, as long as you can clear the blocked tube end. If the blockage seems to be further down the pipe, pop the opposite end into a bin or bin bag, then push something down the tube. This could be a mop handle or something similar. Simply push the blockage out of the other end of the tube – easy.

Changing The Bag

Another simple mistake people make far too often is not changing the bag (or canister, in non-bag models) often enough. People tend to let their bag or canister become full to the brim before attempting to empty it. This can cause problems with suction. As your vacuum sucks up the dirt and debris from your floor, it needs somewhere to go.

If your bag is full, where is that debris meant to head? Instead of entering the bag, it will begin clogging up pipes and filters within the machine. Change your bag when it is around two-thirds full for optimal performance.

Cleaning The Brush Roll

Many modern cleaners come with a brush roll in the head. This is a nifty little device that rotates on the floor as the vacuum sucks through it, grabbing extra hair, dirt, and debris from your surfaces. The problem is that hair tends to get caught up inside it, rotating itself into a tight wrap around the brush.

Again, this leads to a distinct lack of performance and can even stop the device in its tracks. After every vacuum session, you should untangle any hairs or other bits caught up inside or around the brush. If you leave it too long, you’ll need to cut through any entangled hair and remove it carefully. Be sure not to cut through the brush’s bristles.

Checking Filters

Most vacuum cleaners nowadays come with filters. These are an extra layer of filtration in the tubing or base of the vacuum designed to hold more particles that may contaminate your air. These can get blocked up and dirty very quickly. We recommend checking and emptying them before and after every use of your vacuum cleaner. On top of this, they should be cleaned after every few uses.

You can rinse most of them with water without causing any damage, then leave them to dry before reinserting them into your machine. After a while, though, you should replace these filters altogether. Over time they will become too dirty and damaged to be usable, so change them every 6-12 months. Your vacuum manufacturer will sell spares.

Follow these four simple steps and watch as your vacuum performs at 100% every time you use it. It may take you a few extra minutes each time you clean, but you certainly won’t regret it when you see the results. A healthy vacuum is a happy vacuum.