Exciting news for the Katy Basketball Community

The British International School of Houston (nordangliaeducation.com/our-schools/houston/british-international) and Alodia Basketball Academy (alodiasports.com) are excited to announce their strategic partnership to provide basketball youth leagues, skills training, camps, and tournaments in the Katy community.

Holiday Hoops Camp (December 21-23) will be the first program offered to the community. The Winter Youth League and Skills Training program will be offered in January and February. Registration for these programs is available now and open to boys and girls grades 1-8.

The 2021 year has a full slate of program offerings including 6 youth leagues seasons, year-round skills training, 15 camps, and 30 weekend tournaments scheduled for the Katy community at this time. All programs will be hosted at the British International School of Houston, 2203 North Westgreen Boulevard, Katy, Texas 77449.

Alodia Basketball has operated in the Houston community for over 12 years proudly serving The Woodlands, Tomball, Cypress, Klein, Magnolia, Spring, and surrounding communities and is well-known for delivering consistently top-rated, high-quality, great customer experience programs. Alodia is looking forward to welcoming Katy area families to the Alodia Family!

“Alodia Basketball Academy is excited to be partnering with the British International School of Houston to bring the Alodia basketball programs to the Katy community. The British International School of Houston’s passionate belief of providing a safe, inspiring, and enriching environment that enables everyone to flourish is the perfect fit for Alodia’s new Katy home. The school’s facilities are world-class and will allow us to provide the Katy community the high-quality, top customer service Alodia programs the Houston community has come to know over the past 12 years.” – Norman Schippers, Alodia Basketball Academy President and Founder

“British International School of Houston is excited to partner with Alodia Basketball to bring one of the top programs in Houston to the Katy community. We believe life lessons are taught inside and outside of school. Alodia’s mission of Developing the Next Generation of Leaders through Sports is the perfect complement for our school’s mission. This has been an incredible experience developing our partnership that will be the foundation for many years to come!” – Trent Angelucci, British International School of Houston Assistant Athletic Director