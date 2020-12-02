The Many Benefits of Matcha You Should Know More About

For hundreds of years, the Japanese have used matcha in their tea ceremonies. It’s essentially a green tea made from finely ground leaves. The process by which it is produced is different from other green teas, however. As a result, the benefits are different and some people are even calling it a superfood.

These days it’s possible to discover matcha shots and latte drinks, as well as desserts and even meat enhanced by matcha. It is subtle to taste and can help enhance other flavors. But what are the main benefits of this unique product? Let’s find out now.

It Has Versatile Culinary Uses

There are certainly more things to do with matcha than just drink it as a green tea. According to the experts at MatchaOutlet.com people can drink matcha-gin cocktails or eat matcha azuki Hokkaido milk bread. They can also enjoy berry avocado salad with a creamy matcha dressing. Anyone making shakes, smoothies, or doing baking may find a use for this unique product.

British chefs recommend trying such recipes as matcha lemon drizzle cake with candied lemons. They also suggest green tea meringue and tipsy prune ganache, or green tea ice cream.

It Combines Well With Caffeine

Normal caffeine drinks such as coffee can give people a buzz of energy, but this will be both sudden and short-lived. Matcha contains the L-theanine amino acid which can compliment it. The end result will be a refreshing drink that provides a steady stream of energy rather than a quick burst. It’s a bit like the slow release of energy a person can experience from a breakfast containing such things as bran.

Anyone about to have a workout at the gym (or who has just returned!) may appreciate a coffee drink containing matcha.

It Is High In Antioxidants And It Protects The Brain

Antioxidants stabilize free radicals. The latter are unpaired electrons, like cells without a home. They can cause chronic disease or create cell damage. Matcha can help keep these under control. It is high in the antioxidant EGCG that contains anti-cancer properties. EGCG also serves to protect the body from the damaging influences of air pollution, environmental chemicals, and UV radiation. Additionally, EGCG works as an anti-inflammatory.

Early research suggests matcha protects people from developing such neurodegenerative diseases as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s. It can also help relax a person without making them feel drowsy.

When combined with caffeine, matcha can help enhance peoples’ concentration levels and memories. This is because it helps increase the activity of the alpha waves within a person’s brain. Matcha can also enhance serotonin and dopamine levels. They are the hormones connected to feelings of happiness.

It Can Help With Weight Loss And Aging

For a start, matcha is a zero-calorie beverage that can be a healthy alternative to sugary drinks. It also assists peoples’ metabolism by speeding it up. This means it increases their fat-burning capabilities. If someone burns up more calories than they eat, they will lose weight.

It is a fact that Asians generally have a long lifespan, and matcha may be a contributor to this. It also contains an anti-wrinkling agent, such as that used in makeup.

It Is Anti-Cancer And Helps The Liver

Antioxidants in matcha can reduce the chance of us having cancer, and so can the polyphenols present. Interestingly, they are 2-4 times more present in matcha than in normal green tea. Polyphenols also help digestion and protect people from developing type 2 diabetes.

Matcha may reduce the chances of developing liver disease. This can come as a result of such things as problems with the immune system, hepatitis, or alcohol abuse. Matcha can also fight non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This is where there is too much fat in the liver. The condition is usually brought about by obesity.

It Benefits The Heart And Contains A Host Of Minerals

Matcha has the capacity to reduce a person’s cholesterol levels and to reduce the chance of someone experiencing blood clots. Someone may be less likely to experience heart disease, a heart attack, or stroke.

It’s worth researching the benefits of the following minerals, all of which are found within matcha: potassium, folic acid, vitamin C, zinc, selenium, beta carotene, magnesium, iron, and calcium. That’s quite an armory of beneficial ingredients!

As we have learned, there are many ways to eat or drink matcha, and early research is indicating that it contains a host of benefits for our health. There’s nothing better than enjoying food and knowing it is good for us at the same time. It’s for this reason that more and more people have become interested in matcha, and are recommending it to their friends. Matcha has been around for a long time, and it will continue to do so.