The night sky is an awe-inspiring thing, and people have been staring up at the Universe in wonder for millennia. Scientific and technological breakthroughs have made it possible for even regular people to become adept astronomers, while scientists and space agencies are learning more and more about the universe every day. Astronomy is a really fun and interesting pastime, and starting out on your astronomy journey is a very exciting moment. In order to make the most of your experience, it is important to equip yourself with the right gear.

To help all the brand new astronomers out there, here is what you need to get if you want to start stargazing.

1. A Telescope

It goes without saying that the first thing you will need to get to start your stargazing adventure is a high powered telescope. Quite simply, this will enable you to see stars, planets, and other things in the night sky far closer and clearer than you can with your naked eye. The astronomy experts at https://lovethenightsky.com/ explain that as the most sophisticated telescopes can be very expensive, you will need to decide between starting out with a cheaper model until you are sure that astronomy is a hobby you will continue with, or splashing out on a top model which will last you for many years to come. The most important factors to consider when purchasing a telescope are the magnifying capability, the robustness of the design, and whether it balances and moves smoothly on a tripod. It can be hard to choose a telescope with so many fantastic options on the market, so speak to some more experienced astronomers who are your friends or whom you can contact online, and see which one they recommend for beginners.

2. A Planisphere/Star Wheel

A planisphere or star wheel is a very useful little gadget as it shows you exactly what you are seeing when you are star gazing. The planisphere is a perfectly accurate diagram of the night’s sky with all of the celestial bodies of the Northern Hemisphere on one side and those of the Southern Hemisphere on the other. A planisphere is great because it enables you to learn the names of everything up there in the sky so that when you look at them with your telescope, you know what they are. Obviously, the night sky does not look the same from different points on the Earth, so you need to find a star wheel that is accurate for your location. For example, if you are in London, you will need a star wheelset to zero degrees latitude.

3. A Night Vision Flashlight

A night vision flashlight is very important because they use a red bulb rather than a traditional white one. Anyone who has ever stared directly at a white lightbulb knows that it leaves a kind of stain on your vision, which takes many minutes to fade away. When you are stargazing, this can seriously affect your vision and your ability to focus properly, which is why all astronomers use night vision flashlights. You can either buy one from an outdoor or sporting goods store or make your own by painting a regular flashlight with red nail polish.

4. A Celestial Field Guide

Celestial field guides will give you all the vital names and data about everything you can see when you are stargazing. When you are a beginner, this will be a vital piece of kit, along with your star wheel, in building your knowledge of the celestial canvas. As you gain experience, you will find that you need to use your guide less and less, but even expert astronomers never leave home without one in their pocket just in case.

5. A Long Lens Camera

Many astronomers naturally like to photograph the incredible things they see, and in order to do so, you will need an incredibly long lens camera. These days, it is much easier than it used to be to get great astronomical shots as you can invest in a telescopic lens and fit it to pretty much any DSLR. The first time you manage to get a close-up photo of the red spot of Jupiter or even the famous rings of Saturn, you are sure to be hooked on astronomical photography.

Stargazing has been a pastime of humans since we first walked the Earth, but now with modern technology, we can take it to another level. The majesty of the Universe and the complexity of its wonder provides a lifetime of enjoyment for avid astronomers. Follow this guide, and you will have everything you need to start your new hobby.