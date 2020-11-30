What You Need to Do After a Slip and Fall Accident

It’s a concerning statistic that up to one-third of all people over the age of 65 have a fall each year. Annually, over one million people attend the emergency section of their local hospital after falling over. Around 5% of them will have broken a bone. Some will have fractured their hip or even sustained a brain injury. In the worst-case scenario, people have died after such accidents.

When someone experiences a slip and fall, they may not know what to do about it. A sense of shock or physical pain may cloud their thinking. This article has been written to help such a person know what to do.

Seek Legal Help

Trained attorneys are always best placed to advise the victim of an accident. According to Wyatts Compensation Lawyers, the public want to be treated with dignity and respect if they are making a claim for financial compensation. Many attorneys offer a free consultation and have a ‘no win no fee’ policy to make things easier.

If there was any possibility that negligence or wrongdoing caused the accident, it will be the attorney’s job to prove it. They can be the voice of their client, speaking with the other parties or insurance companies. Attorneys use their experience to collate the necessary documents and will be their client’s voice in court if it gets that far.

Make Some Phone Calls

Let a friend or family member know what has happened. It may be necessary for you to contact your insurance company too.

In some cases, the Police will need to know what occurred, particularly if other people could be at risk of falling too.

Establish What Happened

While it can be humiliating if we slip and fall, it’s important not to dismiss the event and simply say, ‘Silly me!’ Someone else may have been partly responsible for what happened. You may have stepped aside for another person and then fallen over.

Perhaps the walkway or road was slippery because it was snowy or icy. There may have been autumn leaves on the ground, loose stones on the road, or potholes. It may be that someone was responsible to maintain the path or road. This could include fixing holes, putting down salt, or using a plow to remove the snow. In these cases, an attorney will be looking to hold this person accountable for your injury.

If there were witnesses to what happened, be sure to collect their name, address, and contact number. Their witness statement could help prove your case as they were there when the incident happened.

Get Medical Help

Anyone who has been injured should seek medical assistance. It can be easy to dismiss what happened, particularly if you don’t feel hurt. Some symptoms don’t appear initially. Bruising may take a while to come out, and sometimes secondary symptoms manifest later on. You may be referred for x-rays and further down the line for CT or MRI scans. A doctor’s report, followed by a specialist’s report, can be crucial evidence to support a person’s claim for a financial payout.

A doctor may prescribe pain killers or tranquilizers if they are needed. In the longer term, someone may be referred to counseling or a support group if they have been traumatized by the accident.

Take Photographs

It’s important to take photos at the scene of the accident because they may be used as evidence later on. If the event occurred outside, take pictures showing the light levels and any nearby trees and landmarks. Record a picture of a nearby road sign to help confirm the location. If there are stones or holes in the ground, capture this on camera.

Many slips and falls occur indoors, and in some cases, they happen at work. The photos should show such things as uneven floors, poor carpets, or badly placed mats. Perhaps there were spills on the floor that no one had removed. There may have been cabinet doors left open or lengths of loose wiring strewn along the floor.

Take a picture of your injury straight after the event to use as evidence. Trauma is often a central element to personal injury cases, and it will be substantiated if you take photos, including when more bruising shows later on.

Over time, many people recover from their injuries. If they are successful in their legal claim, they will receive money towards such things as loss of earnings and medical treatment. It’s great when an attorney helps justice to be done. This will serve you and help prevent the same accident from happening to somebody else. You will be free to move on with your life.