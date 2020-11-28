Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences: Unidentified Decedent Flier

Announcement Date: 11/25/2020

Date of Death/Recovery: 11/19/2020

IFS Case Number: ML20-4910 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number: Houston Police Department 1538797-20H

NamUs.gov Number: UP75894

Recovery Location: 10700 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77037

Demographic Description:

Sex: Female

Race: White

Height: 5’6””

Wt: 170 Age: Adult

ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:

The decedent has no tattoos. She was clothed in a maroon shirt with a white floral pattern, black sweater, blue jeans, teal socks and a pair of blue and white “Sketchers” brand tennis shoes. The decedent also had multiple bracelets with a green plastic wristband labelled: “Susan Raichm” with a blue dot sticker, orange bracelet labelled ‘kcam, katycam.com”, yellow bracelet, white bead bracelet – all on the right wrist. A white metal ring on the right ring finger. A blue bracelet labelled “Durham IB World School, perfect attendance” with a paw print, red bracelet, yellow metal and pink/white beaded bracelet – all on the left wrist. A plastic shopping bag was also located near the

decedent with a striped orange towel, pair of light blue jeans and a jar of peanut butter labelled: “Susan’s peanut butter”.

CASE DETAILS:

The decedent was found on I45 (North Freeway) inbound without any identification.

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:

Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001