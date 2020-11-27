Living on a Boat: How to Make it a Reality

Living on a boat is a very luxurious lifestyle, by the look of it. Most people will rush into getting a boat only to find out that there is more to this kind of life than what they had perceived. Living on a boat is a lifestyle that requires preparedness both financially and psychologically. Incredible as it may seem, there are several things that you should do to make sure you can afford the lifestyle. As you embark on the boat-life, here are a few things you should keep in mind to make it a reality.

1. Getting a Boat

To live this dream, you need to get a boat. The boat is itself not a cheap accessory, especially if you are getting a new one. There are several places you can get used boats that can serve you quite well. But in either case, you may not have the funds to purchase a new boat waiting in your bank account. As the marine finance experts from SeaDream reveal, there is a huge network of lenders out there providing boat financing. All you have to do is look at the right place.

To add to this, however, getting the boat is not the only expense you will have to incur. Like living in your apartment, there are on top of the rent or purchase price of getting a boat. Here are some of the expenses you should be willing to incur as you plan to live on a boat:

Food and water

Boat mortgage payment

Gas

Boat insurance

Slip fees

Waste management

Household and miscellaneous costs

What makes a living on a boat a bit more expensive than living on your usual household is maintenance. The insurance on the boat is almost the same as that of a typical household, but this varies depending on the vessel’s size. As you make plans to live on a boat, have a detailed budget, and stick to it.

2. Psychological Preparedness

As you get to boat life, there are a few things that you need to be ready to deal with. Contrary to the calmness of living in a house, life on the sea is full of constant boat movement, extreme heat, very strong winds, and lots of seafood. The sea can also be a dangerous place to live. The slightest slip into the waters could turn you into dinner for some very fierce sea creatures. While this is part of why most people find this life exciting, you need to know the extent of the danger and decide whether you are ready to live such a life.

If you own a car or any motor, then you probably know the hustle you go through when the car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. Now you can imagine when you live in your car. While you can flag down other cars and seek help or walk to the nearest garage and get a mechanic, this is not the case for a boat. When you encounter boat issues while out in the sea, it can get stressful. Repairing a boat is more hectic than a car. You should be prepared for all that struggle when you plan on living in one.

3. The Sea Cultures

Living on land, you can go almost anywhere at any time regardless of the weather condition. In the sea, however, a change in weather conditions is very significant. When the seasons change, you have to relocate elsewhere. This is the culture of the sea. As a mariner, you are always on the move to different parts that favor you. Life on the boats requires you to be flexible, effortlessly adapting to different environments and situations.

You should always include the probability of moving to your budget, so you are not stranded at a place where the weather is not so favorable. This goes all the way to the food that you are taking. Adapting to seafood can prove to be a challenge to most people. The cost of the food here can be a bit more expensive for a beginner. With time you will find that there are several options you can opt into, which are very cheap in the first place.

4. Relationships

A boat, as you already know, is a small vessel with limited space. Sharing the boat requires someone that you bond well with. The tiny space could mean that you won’t be able to run away from arguments or walk out of one in case you are in the middle of the sea. If you want to make that boat life you have in mind a reality, you may want to ensure that the person you will share your space with is very close to you. If you are going solo, then make sure you are good with the long stretches that come with being alone.

Living on a boat requires a lot of preparation, both financially, psychologically, and emotionally. As you make plans, make sure you are ready for that life. The tips above should help you make life on a boat a reality for you.