Holiday Special: Adoption Fees to be Waived for Ready-to-Go Dogs and Cats at Harris County Pets Now through Nov. 30

Starting today through Monday, Nov. 30, Harris County Pets (HCP) is making a special offer for pet lovers seeking to bring an extra friend home for the holidays. Adoption fees will be waived for all ready-to-go cats and dogs at the new Harris County Pets Resource Center.

Fees will be also waived for HCP cats and kittens available for adoption at the River Oaks Petco on 2110 S. Shepherd Drive in Houston and the Pet Supermarket on 14044 Grant Road in Cypress.

In addition, anyone who adopts at the resource center will receive one free PetSmart stuffed animal while supplies last. Harris County Pets will also give away one stuffed animal to each visitor who brings their pet in for an appointment at HCP’s wellness clinic starting today through November 30.

All adoptions at HCP include spay/neuter, microchip with lifetime registration, a one-year Harris County pet license and age-appropriate vaccinations. Interested adopters can view pictures and profiles of the pets at www.CountyPets.com .

In accordance with social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, all appointments at the Harris County Pets Resource Center must be made in advance by calling (281) 999-3191. Walk-ins are not accepted.

Adoption hours at the resource center are from 12 noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

Harris County Pets will be closed on Nov. 26-27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The center will be open this Saturday and Sunday. HCP is located at 612 Canino Road in Houston.