Tips for Improving Your TV Signal at Home

It seems that we are all in for a long winter of hunkering down, staying indoors, and gritting our teeth till this pandemic passes. Medical experts around the world are predicting that this will be a rough winter to get through, and without the respite provided by open parks where people could safely gather, we are in it for the long haul. In this light, it is no wonder that pretty much everyone is pouring all of their efforts into creating a safe and entertaining home so that they can keep themselves occupied till this health crisis is over.

Whether you’ve recently gotten into gaming, are stocking up on books, or are planning to finally watch everything that has been on your list for years, everyone has been cultivating a plan of sorts. Television these days has been a godsend, and with so many platforms offering access to excellent television shows and films, both old and new, we find ourselves gathering around this classic device now more than ever. That is why it’s incredibly important to ensure that you have a strong signal these days. The following are a few key ways you can improve your TV signal at home, which we can safely say will be necessary this year.

Troubleshooting

First off, even if you don’t rely on the app or the functionalities in your smart tv as much, chances are you will need an antenna. Few pieces of equipment are as finicky as this one, and it can be a real pain to get it functioning normally. Sometimes, you will be able to hook up the antenna fairly easily. Other times, you will hook it up only to find that none of the channels are showing up at all, and it doesn’t make sense. So, to get your TV up and running, you will need to troubleshoot all the issues plaguing your antenna first.

Location

Arguably, the most important element affecting your antenna is its placement, especially one that is outdoors. If you have followed the recommended instructions and everything seems to have been installed fine, but you’re still not getting a good signal, then try re-aiming the antenna. Even the smallest movements can make a difference.

If you currently have an indoor antenna, your set-up might benefit from an outdoor one. When choosing an outdoor TV antenna, make sure that it comes with enhanced features and the sensitivity required to pick up signals easily. By moving the antenna outside, things might be far more effective when it comes to signal transmission. However, you might face other problems when it comes to receiving signals due to interference from trees, large buildings, etc. So, be sure to ask a sales rep for help before purchasing the best model for you and the location where your home is situated.

Look for the Digital Tuner

Most antennas these days are more sophisticated than simply two wiry looking chopsticks emerging from the tv set like an alien. They come with digital tuners that convert any incoming signals into a digital format, which is then displayed on your television screen. These can be found on either side of your television set or it could be an external one set atop the converter box. One trick you can try if you are having trouble with the signal is to clear the tuner’s memory cache to refresh the channel information. Think of it as a hard refresh but for your tv set as opposed to your web browser.

Safeguard from the Elements

Outdoor antennas are great but can also pose a few problems when it comes to safeguarding them from the elements. Rain, wind, or even the sun’s very hot rays can do a number on them, eventually. Even if you purchase one that looks secure and is waterproof, you may need to go the extra mile of protecting its components, such as the screws and connectors. Also, be sure to inspect your antenna on an annual basis to make sure that it is working properly, and be on the lookout for any piece that may have eroded due to the elements.

We might be in for a long winter, but at least this pandemic is happening at a time when we have many ways to keep ourselves busy. And, given all the great television shows out there these days, a functioning TV can definitely be your best friend. Just be on the lookout for ways to improve the signal, and you should be all set.