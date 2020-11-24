Things You Need to Know About Starting a Podcast

Whether you want to start a personal podcast or one that would help increase your brand’s awareness, starting a podcast can be a great idea. This is relatively easy and is all about finding a comfortable way to express yourself and communicate with your audience. The thing about podcasts is that they are very inclusive and grant you the freedom to talk about your desired niche to a specific target audience. They are easily accessible, can attract your audience’s attention, and are personal, therefore can create a more individualistic experience to help you grow and maintain a network of connections. If you want to start a podcast but don’t have sufficient knowledge to start, we’ve collected a few things that you need to know about starting one.

Explore the Concept

Before starting a podcast, make sure that you spend a good amount of time exploring the concept of podcasts. Try listening to podcasts on different hosting platforms on different topics that interest you. As time passes, you can narrow down your options to one or two platforms that you feel the most comfortable using. This will familiarize you with the different platforms, allowing you to settle on the one that you feel is most suitable for your needs. The more time you spend using the platform before launching, the better you will be able to navigate your way around it and understand its features. You can also start listening to more podcasts that revolve around the niche that you are planning to talk about. This can give you an insight into how different people tackle this subject, their different perspectives, and their communication strategies. Use this information to become more unique, while still maintaining the key to communication with your target audience, so that you give your audience a reason to listen to you. Try to be a guest speaker on another podcast before launching your own, so that you can get a better idea of the process.

Develop a Plan

You need to set a general layout of how you want your podcasts to go. This needs to cover basics like which days and times you will be releasing your podcasts and how long they will be. You should stick to a certain publishing schedule because the audience seeks consistency. You must be aware of whether podcasts are a short-term or long-term interest of yours. When deciding this, keep in mind that starting your own podcast can take time to pay off. You should also set some kind of media schedule t with how often you would be interviewing or hosting guests in your podcasts. Keep in consideration the amount of time it will take you to reach out to specific guests before recording the podcast. This requires considerably vast connections to people and a detailed timed plan. For example, it can be two interviews or guests for each podcast that you do on your own; it is totally up to you. Though, make sure that you never run out of content if you decide to make solo casts more often.

Consistency and Progress

Inconsistency will throw off your audience, and this is why you must remain on top of your schedule. One way to do this is to record several awesome podcasts before it is time to publish one. This way, if you don’t feel too confident about one podcast, you can just release another. Having several podcasts ready will also leave room for any mishaps or unexpected situations. You won’t have to worry if something suddenly comes up, preventing you from producing, recording, or publishing content. You should also keep track of your progress as a podcaster. One way to do that is by tracking your downloads. Do not compare yourself to other people though. Each niche attracts a different target audience with different demographics. Set a goal for yourself and go a little higher as you grow more on the platform.

Promote and Monetize

You should promote your podcasts to attract more audience. You can use email lists, your social media accounts, and social media ads to promote your podcast. You must ask the guests that you host to promote their episode. Not only does this help you reach more people, but it also suggests that the guest is proud of the work that both of you have produced. As you grow, you should start to look for sponsors to monetize your brand. All you need to do is throw in a word or two for their products and services to get paid. Some platforms can also sponsor you so that they attract more audience to their platform, which would be great.

Podcasts can be very beneficial and producing them will come with many great advantages. It is very easy to get started on them, and they are characterized by their ease of access. Many people enjoy listening to podcasts that surround their areas of interest. Therefore, you can definitely reach your target audience. Reading through our article will give you a better idea about podcasts, and what you should know about getting started on one.