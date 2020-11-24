How To Earn Online Without All The Complications

In the past, the traditional way to live was to grow up, get a job, get promoted, get old, and retire. It seems nowadays that people are striving towards working to live rather than living to work which, as opposed to what the older generation thinks, is quite smart, isn’t it? After all, life is there to be lived, and to live, you need cash.

Here’s where the benefit of the internet comes in. Whether you are tech-savvy or not, there are numerous opportunities online that pay quite well, enough to keep you living comfortably. The trick is where you look, but don’t worry about that, we’ve got it covered. Here’s how you can make money online.

Online Yard Sale

Many people make a living out of selling things on websites like Amazon, eBay, and Etsy. Buyers on there are usually interested in anything from vintage items to second-hand devices and instruments in good condition to well-crafted props and accessories. Depending on the website, you can either set your own prices or put an item up for auction.

Either way, once the buyer pays through your specified means of payment, all you have to do is ship the item and you don’t even have to leave your house for that. Some delivery services offer location pickup, although before you opt for a specific delivery service, make sure they are affiliated with the website you’re selling on. It takes away a lot of the hassle when it comes to late packages and other delivery-related problems.

Take Online Surveys

Surveys are a gold mine for anyone with time on their hands and an internet connection. Because everything is about supply and demand, companies and websites pay for people’s opinions so that they can cater to their consumers. So, if you’ve got yourself a PayPal account or a bank account, you can easily start bringing in the big bucks.

Especially if you live in the UK, the land of online survey opportunities, you have a multitude of different websites to choose from. But before you go on picking a website, the freelancers from PaidFromSurveys.com state that not all survey websites are worth signing up to. For one, some websites don’t pay as much per survey, so make sure you check out the rates. More importantly, some websites pay in-store credit and vouchers which is a good thing if that’s what you are interested in. If not, then we recommend you look up their payout methods before you start.

Sell Your Art

If you are a painter, a photographer, or a musician, you should know that you have a marvelous advantage when it comes to making money online. The demand for stock photos has always been high and it will stay the same as long as there is online content. Getting paid is as simple as making an account on Shutterstock or iStock or any website of your preference and uploading your photos.

When you meet your minimum payout requirement, you get your money transferred via PayPal or one of their other payment options. Musicians get a similar deal, as well, since there is always a demand for royalty-free music whether it’s for advertisements or short films or youtube videos. You can subscribe, upload a couple of short tracks, then receive payment whenever they get purchased. As for painters, websites like ArtPal allow you to sell your paintings while making a name for yourself as an artist. As a bonus, they handle your shipping and printing while providing you with many payout options.

Test Websites

Website developers nowadays pay good money to have users test their websites. The best part is that you don’t have to be a computer wiz. All they need to know is if their website is easy to use, informative, and engaging or quite the opposite. After you test it, tell them what you think should be adjusted and there you have it, up to fifteen bucks in under half an hour. Keep in mind that famous websites like UserTesting require you to take a qualification test to make sure that you will benefit their clients.

As you can see, opportunities are all over the internet, and receiving payments can’t be any simpler because it is done through trusted money-wiring services and banks. With a good fit for online earning, you can keep your day job if you have one, do this on the side, and you’ll end up making a good sum at the end of each week. It’s quite exciting when you think of the possibilities.