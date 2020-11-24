7 Reasons Timber is a Popular Building Material

By: Jim Pullman

About the Author:

Jim Pulman has extensive knowledge and experience in Home Building, Construction, and Design. He writes articles in his free time and partners with content creators to share his expertise with the online community.

Timber, also known as lumber, is used for making furniture, building material, and other carpentry work. According to civiltoday.com, timber is a type of wood that has been processed into beams and planks. The wood, which includes bamboo, birch, cedar, cherry, mahogany, oak, pine, or walnut, has been cut down from a forest and shaped to meet the builder’s requirements. Timber is in high demand because of its strength, durability, and toughness.

If you’re starting a home project and not sure which building material to use, consider using wood. Here are seven reasons timber is a popular building material.

1. A greener way to build.

Timber is one of the top natural resources to use in carpentry or furniture making. According to ​civiltoday.com, “Timber stores gasses that would otherwise contribute to the greenhouse effect, releasing them back into the atmosphere without surplus when naturally degrading over time.” Timber is also a natural-renewable resource that can be re-planted to meet the demands of consumers. Timber is biodegradable, making it a top favorite material amongst carpenters around the world.

2. Timber is a light material.

Carpenters and builders prefer to use Timber because of its light, making it easy to move. Other building materials such as steel, concrete, and brick are much more difficult to move once assembled. However, it is not unusual to see small timber buildings strolling down highways on large semis because the lightweight material allows for easy transportation with minimal hassle. Homeowners will frequently choose wood for their home projects because they have no issue with lifting wood for their projects.

3. Timber is a good insulator.

Timber insulates five times better than brick. Timber is a natural insulator and can hold heat for a longer time than most other building materials. Due to the incredible insulation, thousands are choosing to build with timber for the financial-win it offers. This includes both lower heating utilities and better noise control. Many are opting to use timber because of its incredible insulation properties.

4. Timber is easy on the eyes.

Timber architecture is not only easy to design but, it is also aesthetically pleasing to the eye. With over 5000 different kinds of wood to choose from, every homeowner will find a style they love. One particular detail on wood is the grain which yields different colors and textures that are especially satisfying to look at. A timber-look within the home is welcoming and aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

5. Designer friendly and versatile.

Because timber is easy to work with and lightweight, it is being used to make furniture, tools, toys, flooring, cabins, and much more. Wood can be shaved down, cut, and shaped into whichever project you are working on. The only thing to remember is to use the best wood for your project. So, before getting started on making a table, research which timber would be most suitable for your project.

6. Easy to maintain.

Timber structures can last for centuries. Flooring, for example, if scratched or dented, can be easily sanded down and re-stained. Many homeowners choose wood flooring or trim because of timber’s ability to endure the test of time. If, for example, your home had carpet or laminate flooring and something were to happen to the floor, replacing the whole flooring would be your only option. Wood, on the other hand, can be maintained easily, and you could fix the destroyed spot without ruining the look of the flooring.

7. Sturdy and durable.

Carpenters prefer to build with wood because of its durability. Wood, unlike brick, has some give to it. So, if applying pressure to the wood or a foundation shift occurs, a wood home can shift without bending or cracking.

Overall, you might want to consider using wood on your next home project. Wood has passed the test of time and makes a great building material for easy DIYs or even larger projects for contractors. Timber is a great natural resource for building homes, cabins, toys, flooring, trim, tools, and much more. Its’ strength and durability will ensure that your project will last for years to come. Consider Onsite Timber for your next wood project.