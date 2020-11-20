Oakbend Medical Center 2020 Jeff Council Award Winner Announced

Sheree Oehlke

Sheree Oehlke, the Manager of Case Management at the Jackson Street campus, has been awarded the 2020 Jeff Council Award. The Jeff Council Award was created in 2018 to honor Jeff Council for his years of service to OakBend Medical Center, which spanned more than three decades. Jeff personified OakBend’s core values of Compassion, Integrity, Ownership and Excellence.

As a young girl, Sheree looked up to her aunts who were nurses. According to Sheree, “When they wore their pressed white uniforms and wore their hats I thought as a kid they looked like angels. So I guess nursing is in my blood.”

Oehlke has worked at OakBend Medical Center for more than 29 years. She started as a floor nurse working 3-11 shift while going to school during the day to obtain her RN degree. She then became the charge nurse for the 5th floor advancing to clinical coordinator for 16-½ years. She then had the opportunity to go to the Radiology Dept. as the nurse assisting the Interventional radiology doctors with procedures and helping the staff with whatever needed to be done. Once the Cath Lab (catheterization laboratory) started up she then helped in the Cath Lab for about two years. The Cath Lab is an examination room with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualize the arteries of the heart and the chambers of the heart and treat and abnormality found.

Soon, another great opportunity opened up for Sheree. She became a Case Manager and has felt right at home for 10 years. Two years ago, Sheree was promoted to Manager of the Case Management Team and currently has 11 years working with case management.

“I love working with such a great team. I have had the opportunity to go elsewhere to work; but, OakBend is my home. I love working with the nursing staff, physicians and everyone that is here working to make OBMC GREAT”, Oehlke shared.

“Sheree has been a loyal and dedicated employee to OakBend. She personally personifies OakBend’s core values and she always goes above and beyond,” said Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend.

The Jeff Council award will be given annually to an individual who gives back to the hospital in many different ways.