No Label Brewing Co. Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary On Saturday, Nov. 28

All-day celebration features live music, axe throwing, Santa Claus and debut of new beers and ‘VIP for Life’ passes from one of Houston’s original craft breweries

Ten years ago, No Label Brewing Company became just the third brewery to open in the Houston area. On Saturday, Nov. 28, owners Garrett Hart and Tom Paynter celebrate that milestone with a special 10th anniversary event at their recently renovated and rebranded brewery at 5351 1st St., Katy, Texas. The all-day celebration will feature live music, axe throwing, Santa Claus, more than 24 beers on-tap and the release of three commemorative beers from new head brewer Ryan Traylor, who joined the brewery in August.

Live music begins at noon with a two-hour performance by the Home Brew Brass Ensemble, followed by country and folk singer Jacob Asbill from 2-5 p.m. and Critter Taylor and The Doublewides from 6-10 p.m. Santa Claus himself will be in attendance from 1-4 p.m., and Epic Axe will be onsite from 4-8 p.m. offering axe throwing and an axe throwing tournament ($10 for 10 throws, $20 to join the tournament for a chance to win a competition throwing axe).

Admission is free all day, and No Label will be offering 10 “VIP For Life” beer packages for $1,000 each. These exclusive, first-of-their-kind passes will give their owners one free beer at the brewery every day for the rest of their lives.

Among the 24 beers on-tap, No Label will pour its latest creation, Perpetual Peace, a special edition barrel-aged Scottish wee heavy (12.3% ABV). The brewery also will debut barrel-aged and regular editions of “This is Fine Barley Wine”, an anniversary beer (11.3% ABV). All three were created by Traylor, a native of San Diego who worked at South Park Brewing and Karl Strauss before uprooting to Texas this summer.

Hart and Paynter have rebranded No Label’s entire lineup of beers, coinciding with a complete renovation of No Label’s taproom and outdoor space. The upgrades to the 20,000-square-foot facility — located on the grounds of Katy’s historic rice silos – help to usher in a new decade for a brewery that has become a fixture in Katy. No Label produces 4,000 barrels of beer per year and draws an average of 500-600 guests per day on weekends in a family-friendly, dog-friendly setting.

“We’re a big craft brewery with a small-town feel,” Paynter said. “We are incredibly community-focused on giving back to the community that makes up No Label. We’re fortunate to have the same regulars here every day, and there’s always a friendly face. It’s important to us on a beer-loving level, but it also has become the place for milestones in people’s lives — high school photos, family portraits, weddings, vow renewals. When a place becomes bigger than the beer you sell, it’s pretty special.”