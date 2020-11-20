Katy ISD to Hold Public Forum for the Naming of the Agricultural Sciences Project Center

Gary Vos Katy ISD Former Agricultural Sciences Teacher

During the Katy Independent School District November Board meeting, the Naming Advisory Committee for the Agricultural Sciences Project Center recommended Gary Vos Project Center as the name for the facility.

Gary Vos’ love for agricultural sciences and FFA began during his own high school years. He realized that he could combine his enthusiasm for agriculture and his passion for teaching and become an agricultural science teacher. He began his teaching career with Katy ISD in 1981, where he taught at both Taylor and Mayde Creek high schools before spending his remaining 20 years as an agricultural sciences teacher at Katy High School. Vos was an instrumental part of the continued success of the FFA chapters in Katy ISD. He instilled the importance of responsibility, determination, leadership and accountability in all students that he encountered. Most weekends, he could be found shuttling students around on busses to conventions and contests and loading up the cattle trailer to haul animals to the local livestock show. He, as well as several other teachers, laid a foundation of hard work and dedication to students, parents and the community, that continues today. This foundation has contributed to making Katy ISD one of the premier FFA programs in the state of Texas. Under his leadership, the District saw state wins among their Leadership and Career Development Events teams, as well as numerous champions in the show ring.

After 25 years of service to Katy ISD, Vos retired from teaching in 2006. Community members are invited to a public forum to provide input regarding the proposed name.

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 6 – 7 p.m.