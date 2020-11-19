How Your Company Benefits From Hiring A ReactJS Development Company

Even if you’ve been hiding under a stone in recent years, the JavaScript UI framework ReactJS developed by Facebook has not passed you by. It fuels many of the applications run by Facebook, such as Instagram, one of the most famous platforms, and of course the Facebook page itself. When React was released, it was like a breakthrough through the masses. It was a fundamentally new approach, compared to the top dogs of the time jQuery, Backbone.js and Angular 1.

What advantages of ReactJS make the development process so easy and pleasant?

The biggest difference in ReactJS compared to the previously mentioned frameworks is the introduction of the virtual DOM and a new syntax called JSX, which enables developers to embed HTML in JavaScript.

General

React is a JavaScript UI framework with the aim of developing robust and high-performance front-end applications. Compared to older frameworks, which came with tons of additional libraries on board, this one limits itself to the essential, functional basic structure with routing and state management.

The mystery of the virtual DOM

What makes ReactJS special for creation of the app for you is the implementation of the virtual DOM. Technically, it is exactly what it sounds like: a virtual representation of the DOM tree. It arose out of a desire to simplify the high-frequency, computationally intensive updates of the real DOM, and updating a JavaScript object is relatively lightweight.

Now comes the secret ingredient for the virtual DOM, the so-called “diffing”. If a new element is added to the virtual DOM in the form of a JavaScript object, a function starts and compares the changes in our object and then applies them to the real DOM. However, sometimes the framework can handle this differently.

React takes such an approach that renders all components and their sub-components again as soon as the application state is changed. However, this can be prevented, as it increases performance if the lifecycle method shouldComponentUpdate () is used.

Note: Using the virtual DOM is an enormous advantage when developing applications that frequently need to update UI components. If UI elements are updated irregularly, the implementation would be an overkill in this case and in the worst case it can be slower than working with the real DOM.

Component-based architecture

ReactJS framework uses the component-based architecture. Essentially, this means dividing the application into several small parts that can functionally communicate with each other or run as independent modules.

A component can be viewed as a small part of a complete user interface. Using the example of Facebook and its social media platform, the chat could be one component and the comment feed would be another component. The always up-to-date friends list would be another component, and so the Facebook world is formed from several components.

Properties

If you start working with ReactJS development company, they will explain to you that this framework uses the concept of properties, or props for short. They are special attributes that allow the parent and child components to communicate with one another and exchange data.

In the JSX-based code section above, index, key, ship and isInFleet are defined as props and can transmit these to the child component SingleShip. This approach is important in React, but I’ll go into it later because it serves as a single source of truth.

Build tools

ReactJS brings tools with it that makes creating new projects very easy. React uses Create React App (CRA) while some other popular frameworks use such things as cli. The tools do the necessary scaffolding and project setup according to current best practice standards.

CRA is more restrictive here and forces you to use Webpack and Babel in principle. Overall, however, it is a very stable tool that does what it should. With the other framework’s cli you have the option of using different templates (Progressive Web Apps, ServiceWorker, Graphql with Apollo …), which enable a more flexible project start. In addition to this, you can save laborious Webpack configurations, which is very pleasant in everyday work.

Companion Framework

One of the most important features that I and most of the developers appreciate in ReactJS is the focus on the user interface area. Functionalities such as routing or state management are outsourced to separate frameworks. The only difference here is the maintenance of these projects. React-router and React-Redux are managed by community members and are therefore not officially supported by Facebook or the React core team.

Benefits of JSX

React prefers to write all templates in JavaScript. The syntax extension to JavaScript (JSX) is used for this.

Note: React relies heavily on the ES6 syntax and the corresponding new methods for object and array processing.

Sometimes (or very often) the lines of code can look unfamiliar and strange to beginners, but the use of JavaScript in the templates gives us more control over the program logic and can access all JavaScript functions and methods. This can be a very powerful tool for very large applications.

State management

If you are already familiar with React, the application state concept is nothing new. In this context we have to mention Redux, as it is perfectly suited to support large applications with the associated state management. React assumes that data in the local state is immutable. This means that you cannot change this directly and you have to use the setState () method.

On the contrary to state management, local state management as a single source of truth is an enormous advantage for large applications and makes debugging much easier and more comprehensible.

React Native

In the area of ​​native mobile applications, React has an enormous advantage with React Native and a very mature solution for developing these applications.

Well, all of these features make ReactJS framework unique and popular. It has a really great community of developers and there are a lot of companies around the globe, which you can outsource, work with them on a freelance basis or just hire them full-time. Comparily to other development companies that work with other frameworks, ReactJS teams remain cheaper. But that does not mean that the quality of your app or website will be poorer, no way.

Summary

To sum everything up, if you are looking for a high-performance and powerful development company that works with JavaScript UI framework, React is definitely a recommendation. If you want to integrate a JavaScript framework into an existing application, take a look at the benefits of ReactJS that i have listed above. If you are about to develop a larger app and do not want to do anything with the native, mobile version, React is currently the winner.

