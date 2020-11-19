Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Houston’s Young Professionals Organization Kicks Off Resume Building Program To Help Mentor Teens

Members of Houston Texans Teen Club participated in virtual workshops

Board members of the Young Professionals (YP) Organization of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston just kicked off their resume-building program for members of the Houston Texans Teen Club (HTTC), located in the Houston Heights area. The group held two virtual workshops, in which leaders in the YP group were matched with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston teens who will need a strong resume when they apply for college and/or look for jobs.

The November workshops were conducted on Zoom, and 10 teens from HTTC joined with nine of the YP board members who have committed to this ongoing program. The first session served to introduce all the participants, while the second one included breakout sessions in which YP members covered what a resume should include, how to write it and why it can make an individual shine. They also shared about their specific jobs/careers, giving insight into various paths available in the workforce.

“We are excited to work with the Young Professionals to provide guidance and expertise to our teen members,” says HTTC Club Director Marcus Twine. “They now understand what an important tool a resume is for future employment.” Twine notes that the resume initiative ties in well with the workforce development program already in place at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, helping prepare teens for a competitive workplace down the road.

Each teen has been assigned to create a resume based on what he or she has learned so far from their mentor. The third and final session on Dec. 1 will provide opportunities for the YP members to offer constructive feedback and ideas to improve upon the teens’ resumes.

“The resume-building program was great for me; I got to speak to Alec who was really helpful,” says HTTC member Jeanesis R. “He showed me different ways to use words to be more professional but also realistic. I loved how easy it was to communicate with each other. We all laughed a lot, plus I had Chick-fil-A, which I loved.”

BGCGH Young Professionals is a membership organization of motivated young professionals whose purpose is to support the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. Comprised of individuals in their 20s and 30s, such as board member Alex Beverly, this group focuses on volunteering, fundraising, socializing and networking

“For myself, I wanted to find a way to help the BGCGH members amplify their voices,” says Beverly. “After attending the Youth of the Year dinner, it was clear the clubs were filled with passionate, courageous and ambitious future leaders who had profound wisdom and incredible stories to tell. However, without the right guidance or assistance, it can be challenging to share these stories.”

“By implementing a mentorship program focusing on resumes, we can give the members a tool to highlight all of the incredible traits they possess,” Beverly continues. “I know the other young professionals want to help these kids succeed in whatever way they can. We hope by creating this resume-building program that we can give the members the building blocks to reach their goals and find future success.