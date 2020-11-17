Things to Consider When Looking for Dubia Roaches for Sale

Dubia Roaches, popularly known as Orange-spotted roach, Guyana roach, or the Argentinian roach, is a specific variety of cockroach native to Central and South America.

Unlike other variety of roaches, Dubia roach is not overly mobile and does not climb or jump, and therefore, not likely to infest your homes. What’s more special about these roaches is that they make excellent pet food for reptiles like lizards, chameleons, bearded dragons, spiders, etc.

So if you love reptiles and own them as a pet, Dubia Roaches is something you should be interested in. They are the perfect source of nutrition for your pet. Dubias are high in protein and calcium and low in fat, which means your darling dragon will be getting just the nutrition they need to grow and thrive. So if you’re a pet owner looking for Dubia roaches for sale to feed your pets, here are some things to consider.

Where to Buy Dubia Roaches

Not many pet stores sell Dubia roaches. They are hard to come by because when it comes to insect feeders for reptiles, crickets are the king. Moreover, there is a stigma attached to roaches that make people avoid considering roaches for their pets. However, if you’re among the few wise pet owners who understand the benefit of Dubia roaches, the best place to buy them is online.

A large number of pet food suppliers online offer dubia roaches for sale. Of course, the prices may differ, but it is advisable to buy them from a reputed store to make sure that they reach a healthy and safe condition, so it is advisable not to cut corners there.

Weather Conditions in Your Area

Dubia roaches tropical insects, which means they survive fine with moderate temperatures. If you live in a region that is too cold, Dubia roaches won’t survive or repopulate, and that’s something you would not want if you want to continue feeding them to your pets in the long run.

Ideally, daytime temperatures of 85-95 degrees with mid to high humidity levels are considered fine. If you’re living in a cold area, you would probably need to use additional heat techniques to keep the roaches warm.

Size of Dubia Roaches

Dubia roaches are available in different sizes. However, as a pet owner, it can become challenging to know what size of Dubia roaches to buy for your pet to ensure that they eat the right quantity and get the right amount of nutrients.

While buying Dubia roaches, the rule of thumb is that the right size of the Dubia roach should be equal to the distance between your pet’s eyes. Feeding something too large can be dangerous and present a choking hazard.

Feeding the Dubia Roaches

Dubia roaches are feeders, and they live longer. Dubia roaches can live for 16 months on average, but your newly acquired roaches are hardly survivors, and they will need proper diet and nutrition to grow in a healthy manner, which will benefit the pets who feed them.

Some popular and healthy food for roaches includes oats, whole-grain bread, cereals, and fruits and vegetables like carrot, apple, banana, broccoli stalks, sweet potato, etc.

Shipping Conditions

Check for the shipping conditions with the supplier offering Dubia roaches for sale if you’re buying online. Most suppliers offer guarantees that the roaches will arrive in a live condition provided specific terms are met.

Also, some even offer insurance to avoid having them get lost in transit or damaged during shipment. Also, check with the logistics partner if the delivery trucks are temperature controlled. Most of them are not. It is best to check.

Therefore, Dubia roaches are excellent pet food for your reptiles, and they’re easily available from USDA Aphis certified suppliers online. So what are you waiting for? Order your first batch of roaches, and it is something for which your pets will thank you!