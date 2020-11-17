Six Factors to Consider When Choosing a College

Choosing the right college is more about picking the name that’s going to appear on your degree certificate. Where you go to school will affect several different areas of your life, from your academic studies to your social life, work opportunities, safety and much more. Considering the size of the impact that your choice of college is going to have on your future, it’s important to carefully consider where you want to attend. Aside from whether or not the school offers the degree that you want, here are some important factors to consider when choosing where to study.

Safety:

Your personal safety is always the most important factor to consider wherever you go, so it’s worth looking at crime rates for the college town and the college campus itself. The last thing that you want is to end up attending a college in an area where you do not feel safe walking alone or going out with your friends in the evening. Nuwber has provided comprehensive research on the safest college campuses in the US by state, which is worth looking at as you make your decision.

Jobs:

Many students need to find a part-time job to support themselves or at least earn a little extra spending money while at college. If you are in this situation then it’s worth looking at what’s available in terms of work in the college towns that you are considering moving to. A town that has a lot of businesses, restaurants and other work opportunities is a good choice.

Socializing:

Other than getting your degree, one of the biggest reasons to go to college is to make new friends. Many people make friends for life while at school and some students even meet their future spouses in the classroom. Look into the different options that the college offers for meeting new people by getting involved in hobbies that you enjoy.

Extra-Curricular:

Many employers are looking for students who do not only possess a degree with good grades but also experience in a wide range of extra-curricular activities. Check out the range that is offered by your potential colleges to see if they offer anything that could benefit you in the future. For example, if you are studying business, a society or club where you can start a small business with other students might be beneficial for you. Think about the things you enjoy, too, like sports or art.

Accommodation:

Consider where you want to live and what’s available for students on and around the campus. If you want to be more independent while you study, you might not like a college that requires all students to live in dorms for their first year. If you’d rather team up with students to rent a house in the area, look at what’s available and how suitable the properties are.

Cost of Living:

Finally, consider how much the cost of living is in the college town or area that you are considering. Consider how much you will have to spend while at college and the areas that are best suited to your budget. Look at the cost of all the things that you may need while there such as rental prices, utilities, travel costs, auto insurance, food and anything else.

When it comes to choosing the right college for you, there’s more to consider than just the degree program.