Effective Tips To Remember When Your Small Dog Suddenly Feels Ill

Having a dog is like having a member of your family. Dogs are popularly known as ‘man’s best friend’ for a very good reason. They keep you company when you are lonely, they comfort you when you are sad and they greet you with great levels of happiness and excitement every time they see you.

It can be very heart breaking knowing your small dog is feeling poorly. As they cannot tell you how they feel, it is up to you to notice any signs that indicate illness. You may note that they are not eating, that they are not their usual happy self or maybe they have actual symptoms such as vomiting. Unless you are a vet or expert in animal illness, you may start to panic a little now knowing what to do – In this article, we will provide you with effective tips to remember when your small do suddenly feels ill.

Do Not Feed Your Dog

This may sound a little bit harsh, but if your little pet has been throwing up and is sick for hours, it is worth making sure that it does not eat or drink anything for a couple of hours. After this period of time, feed the dog small portions of food and water, so that your dog remains hydrated and strong. Some dogs will continue asking for food no matter how they feel, but it is important to not let them eat for a while. Until you are absolutely sure that there is no more vomiting, do not feed your pet great amounts of food at once and this will do more harm than good.

Keep them hydrated

If your pet is poorly, particularly from conditions such as vomiting and diarrhea, it is very likely they will get dehydrated. Although, like we discussed above, it is important that it does not drink too much water. You need to allow your small dog to have enough water to stay hydrated but not so much that will make them more sick and continue vomiting.

Make Sure They Can Rest

When we are not feeling well, the most comfortable place in the world is our bed. This is where we can cosy up and get the rest our bodies need to allow our bodies to recover. This is the same treatment your small dog will need. Make sure that you prepare a nice and comfortable bed, where your best friend can rest and recover from its illness.

Do Not Skip The Walk

Exercise can be very positive for your dog, so do not just assume that you should skip it. Evidently, first make sure that your dog is up to it, and if it is then take it for some fresh air outside. However, it is important that you make sure that your furry friend does not overdo it. Keep the walk slow and short and if you notice that your little friend is getting too tired or short of breath, stop the walk and go back home.

Medication and Supplements

We all need a little extra support when we are not feeling well. And this is what medication, supplements and vitamins are for. We can take a few to ensure our bodies recover as quickly as possible, and this is an option for your furry friend too. You can either go to a shop or an online pet health store to obtain expert advice on what the best supplements for your dog are. This will make a big difference in helping your small dog recover fast.

Consult a Vet

Oftentimes, your dog may experience some mild symptoms as part of the illness, and you can easily look after them and ensure their recovery. Although you can do as much for your pet as you can at home, this is not always the case. If your dog continues to be sick for several days, particularly not eating or drinking or being able to hold anything in, there may be an underlying condition that will need to be assessed by a professional.

Try Not to stress

Seeing your little friend not doing well is not ideal and it is a very stressful situation particularly when you are unsure of what to do. However, as you may be aware, dogs can easily pick up on our emotions and they allow themselves to feel the same way we do. If you are feeling overly stressed, your dog will feel too. Evidently, it is not as easy as one may think, but try and relax as much as you can and keep your small dog company whilst it recovers.

Knowing that your furry friend is not feeling great is very difficult, but do not panic. If your small dog suddenly feels ill, make sure to remember the effective tips discussed above, and your dog will quickly go back to its happy, jovial self.