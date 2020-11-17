Bathroom Partition Prices: How Expensive or Cheap are They?

Bathrooms are an essential part of any brick-and-mortar business and commercial establishments. For this reason, business owners do their best to present their bathrooms in the best way possible to their customers, clients, and staff. There are even websites solely dedicated to reviewing commercial bathrooms and rating the best ones within your vicinity. With all the hype surrounding a clean, inviting, and comfortable bathroom experience, it’s only right that you invest in one now. But, as with any business owner, your first concern would have to be about bathroom partition prices—how expensive or how cheap can they be? Let’s find out!

Bathroom partitions are necessary

According to research, the average human spends approximately 25 minutes every day inside a toilet, and most of that is spent in public bathrooms.

Bathroom stalls or partitions are very important because they optimize the use of public bathrooms. Without these, you will not be able to maximize the available space you have and provide privacy to multiple users. Public bathrooms cause a lot of anxiety for some people who do not feel safe making themselves vulnerable in such a public space. For some, going to the bathroom involves putting your guard down and making yourself vulnerable. Fortunately, this is where bathroom partitions come in handy. They are able to eliminate feelings of vulnerability and make users feel safe and secure.

You can have bathroom partitions installed in your commercial space with the help of experienced carpenters and handymen. But before you go and jump in on this idea, make sure you’re well-prepared. You’ll have to learn the process, equipment, and materials needed so you can be sure that the installation process succeeds without a hitch.

What is the estimated cost to install bathroom partitions?

Having the right bathroom facilities is important for any business. Your customers, clients, and staff need and deserve to enjoy privacy in your restrooms. Not only do bathroom partitions give users a sense of privacy, but they also provide a level of security for users. Some of the biggest concerns business owners usually worry over is the cost to install these items as well as bathroom partition prices.

There is usually no cost when it comes to installing bathroom partitions unless of course, you would hire someone (such as a contractor) to do it for you. Let’s take a look at the different types of bathroom partitions available. This will give you a great idea of how much it will cost you.

Bathroom Partition Prices

Believe it or not, bathroom stalls are not only popular for commercial venues, but they are popular for home use as well. Homeowners have been using bathroom partitions in their homes for years. In most cases, the partitions are added to houses in rooms where the bathroom is not separated or is inside the room. People living in studio apartments also use bathroom partitions.

More information on bathroom partition prices and the pros and cons of installing them to home or business locations are provided below:

Powder-coated Bathroom Partitions

Powder-coated bathroom partitions are made out of zinc-coated galvanized steel. After the steel is molded into panels, they are cleaned and finished with a high-performance powder coating. This type of partition is surprisingly lightweight, which makes for easy installation. It is also one of the most popular options for bathrooms for small businesses, churches, and restaurants. One advantage of this type of partition is that it is easy to repair minor damages and scratches. They’re also fire and rust-resistant.

Powder-coated partitions usually retail for about $315 per stall.

Plastic Laminate Bathroom Partitions

This type of toilet partition is made by applying laminate over particleboard with high pressure. Plastic laminate partitions are not recommended for high moisture areas. But, they’re a great choice for other areas. Two reasons that make plastic laminate partitions popular are their design flexibility and economic advantage. They are scratch and high-impact resistant and come with a Class B fireproof rating.

Plastic laminate bathroom partitions retail for about $400 per stall.

Solid Plastic Bathroom Stalls

Solid plastic partitions are one of the most affordable partition options out there. They are known for their durability. This type of partition works well for most building environments, particularly those that have a lot of traffic coming in, like schools and restaurants. Solid plastic partitions are made of durable material so they can withstand daily wear and tear and abuse. It also does well in hot, dry, wet, and cold conditions and is impact and scratch-resistant. They do not require touch-up maintenance or repainting. unlike metal partitions.

Solid plastic partitions retail for $475 per stall.

Stainless Steel Bathroom Partitions

Stainless steel is the number one choice for toilet partition walls because they’re low maintenance and easy to repair. Scratches? No problem, just buff them out and they’d look good as new. They’re also durable and rust-resistant even in the most humid conditions. The good thing about this type of bathroom partition is that they don’t chip away and they’re non-flammable. They can withstand most heavy-duty and industrial-strength cleaners, so you can be sure the environment is kept sanitary. This type of partition is ideal for high traffic areas such as schools, restaurants, and the like.

Stainless steel partitions retail for about $600 per stall.

Phenolic Bathroom Partitions

Solid phenolic bathroom partitions are made of fused plastic laminate and come with matte-finish melamine. This type of partition adds an aesthetic appeal to your bathroom areas. Not only are phenolic bathroom partitions decorative, but they’re durable, easy to maintain, and versatile. The partitions are given the standard Class B fire rating and are easy to install.

Phenolic partitions retail for about $650 per stall.