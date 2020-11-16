The Heritage Society Offering Local Houston Vendors at Candlelight Holiday Market in Connally Plaza

A beloved historical institution and downtown tour destination will be transformed into its very first annual Candlelight Holiday Market and will open on Friday, December 11, from 4 – 8 pm, at 1100 Bagby Street in Connally Plaza, with a VIP party shopping experience that includes a glass of champagne and an all-weekend shopping pass to more than 30 Houston vendors.

“We saw the media stories about how indoor holiday shopping and craft events were either moved to an online concept or cancelled due to the pandemic and thought we could help out vendors both locally and around the state,” said Alison Bell, Executive Director of The Heritage Society.

The Heritage Society has always showcased the history of Houston. “Traditionally, we have hosted an Annual Candlelight Tour but we saw a trending demand for safer shopping alternatives and felt we could help local businesses showcase their goods at our park concept,” The Heritage Society’s Board President, Minnette Boesel stated.

Shoppers and vendors will be temperature checked at the gate, masks are required, and purchases will be cash free to ensure a safer shopping experience. “We adapted to the new normal and are booking private historic home tours for families, offering exhibits and history sessions online, and renting our Connally Plaza for courtyard corporate office parties, weddings, and other events,” Bell stated.

Pre-purchase your ticket online and reserve your shopping day or weekend passes for the Candlelight Holiday Market featuring unique gifts, festive décor, apparel, jewelry, toys, live music, food, drink, and photo sessions for the whole family here . There is limited free parking in our lot by the Kellum-Noble house. A site map can be found here .