Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Prestigious Colleges

On Wednesday, November 11, the Katy Independent School District celebrated the hard work of athletes across the District during Signing Day, as they officially committed to a college or university. Their countless hours of practice, sweat and effort paid off and was recognized during a memorable moment in which high school senior athletes sign a binding national letter of intent for a collegiate sport. Additional Katy ISD signees will be committing on February 3, 2021, during National Signing Day.
Cinco Ranch High School 2020 Signees:
· Jacob Wiggins – Baseball – Hill College
· Abby Bala – Girls Basketball – Western Missouri State University
· Sophie Atkinson – Cross Country – University of Virginia
· Bella Tway – Girls Soccer – Sam Houston State University
· Riley Rutherford – Softball – University of Texas in Tyler
· Linsey Watson – Swim – Lindenwood University
· Olivia Blackman – Swim – University of Texas Permian Basin
· Amelia Flynt – Track – University of California, Berkley
· Brooke Hirsch – Volleyball – University of Texas in San Antonio
Katy High School 2020 Signees:
· Perris Key – Volleyball – University of Texas at Rio Grande
· Sasha Fernandez – Basketball – University of Texas at Dallas
· Jack Johnson – Baseball – Youngstown University
Paetow High School 2020 Signees:
· Cody Morse – Baseball – University of Houston
Seven Lakes High School 2020 Signees:
*All students are pictured with family members only.
· Phoebe Harpole – Girls Soccer – Arkansas State University
· Sara Lopez – Girls Soccer – LeTourneau University
· Paige Boucher – Girls Soccer & Track – Abilene Christian University
· Grayson Heilman – Golf – Texas State University
· Lauren Nguyen – Golf – Texas A&M University
· Jessica Coakley – Swim – University of South Dakota
· Kaitlyn Killinger – Swim – Oakland University
· Justin Liao – Swim – Boston University
· Andres Saa – Swim – Colorado School of Mines
· Madeline Welborn – Swim – University of Kentucky
· Ally Batenhorst – Volleyball – University of Nebraska
· Kailey Bickel – Volleyball – Berry College
· Mayo Olibale – Volleyball – Harvard University
Taylor High School 2020 Signees: Group Picture
· Jaclyn Guerrero – Volleyball – St. Thomas University
· Emily Kristynik – Softball – Blinn College
· Mallory Reynolds – Softball – Central Baptist College
· Sydney Blanchard – Girls Soccer – University of Texas in Dallas
· Jake Arnold – Basketball – Houston Baptist University
· Abbie Alvarez – Swim – University of Houston
· Emma Clark – Swim – University of South Dakota
· Taylor Schababerle – Swim – Washington State University
· Joshua Barry – Baseball – East Texas Baptist University
· Brady Hughes – Baseball – Bethany College
Tompkins High School 2018 Signees:
· Graiden West – Baseball – Rice University
· Will Stark – Baseball – Wichita State University
· Patrick Chastain – Baseball – Hendrix College
· Avery Burchett – Soccer – Sam Houston State University
· Alyssa Garcia – Soccer – St. Edward’s University
· Bryce Robisch – Soccer – US Naval Academy
· Crystal Smith – Basketball – Tarleton State University
· Brooke Lorenzo – Softball – University of Mississippi
· Gavin Saacke – Cross Country/Track & Field – University of Alabama
· David Foster – Track & Field – University of California Berkeley
· Addison Stevenson – Cross Country/Track & Field – University of Mississippi
· Maggie Smith – Acrobatics & Tumbling – Baylor University