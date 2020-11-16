30th Named Tropical Storm Iota Forms, No Threat to Texas

What is the danger?

Tropical Storm Iota has formed off the western coast of Central America and is the 30th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season. According to the National Hurricane Center , Iota is currently moving west-northwest and could strengthen into a hurricane. Iota poses no threat to Texas.

What you should do:

Hurricane Season does not end until November 30th. While Tropical Storm Iota will not impact Texas, you should still take time to make sure you and your family are prepared.

MAKE A PLAN

Review your family’s emergency plan, including what you will do if you stay or if you evacuate. Remember to take into account that social distancing is still needed for COVID-19 .

If you live in an evacuation zone (Zip Zone) and will need assistance evacuating for a storm that threatens our region, now is the time to call 2-1-1 or go online to register for assistance.

STAY INFORMED

Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.

Where you can learn more: