Engage with Artists in ‘Color Field’ Exhibition

Public Art UHS Hosts Monthly, Live, Virtual Color Talks Series Starting Nov. 17

Visitors to the University of Houston are indulging in pops of color peppered across a mile-stretch of the campus with “Color Field,” Public Art of the University of Houston’s newest Temporary Public Art exhibition. Off site, Public Art UHS is offering fans a chance to engage live with the artists behind the 13 large-scale installations in a virtual series of Color Talks, which run through May.

The first discussion is at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17 with Jeffie Brewer , the Nacogdoches, Texas-based artist behind six works: “Bunny,” “Cloud,” “Gigaff,” “Kitty,” “Pink Sexy” and “Pop.” Brewer will be joined by Public Art UHS curator Michael Guidry in what’s sure to be an enlightening conversation about Brewer’s life, work and about the moment he fell in love with public art.

“The artists in ‘Color Field’ each bring something unique to the exhibition. From Jeffie Brewer’s playful creatures or TYPOE’s adaption of childhood forms, to Spencer Finch’s experimentation with perception, to Sarah Brahman’s quiet reflections, or Odili Donald Odita’s powerful sociopolitical commentary; all while engaging with color, ” said María C. Gaztambide, Public Art UHS director and chief curator. “Color Talks will bring these ideas to the fore while connecting participating artists to audiences in and beyond Houston.”

WHAT: Color Talks series hosted by Public Art of the University of Houston System

WHO: Jeffie Brewer, artist; discussion led by Michael Guidry, Public Art UHS curator. A viewer

Q & A will immediately follow the talk.

WHEN: 5-6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17

WHERE: The event will be on Zoom. Click here to register and receive a link. The list of upcoming artist talks can be found on the Public Art UHS Events and Tours page .